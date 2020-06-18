UK to use Google-Apple model for tracing app in U-turn - BBC

UK to use Google-Apple model for tracing app in U-turn - BBCReuters | London | Updated: 18-06-2020 18:29 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 18:09 IST
The British government will abandon the centralized model of its coronavirus test-and-trace app and switch to one based on technology provided by Apple and Google, the BBC reported on Thursday.
Apple and Google have been in talks with Britain about the technology, which uses a decentralized model. The head of the UK's program said last month a centralized app can potentially give more insight into outbreaks of COVID-19 but offers less privacy than decentralized rivals.
