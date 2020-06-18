Czech PM Babis does not rule out EU recovery fund veto, CTK news agency reports

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis wants further negotiations on the European Union's 750 billion euro recovery fund and how the funds are distributed but did not rule out a veto when speaking to lawmakers on Thursday, CTK news agency reported.

CTK, citing the head of parliament's European affairs committee, to which Babis spoke to in a closed session on Thursday, reported the government still had reservations over the way the money was to be distributed, including based on unemployment before the coronavirus crisis. The Czech Republic had the EU's lowest jobless rate going into the crisis.