12 more COVID-19 deaths in West Bengal, toll rises to 518

West Bengal reported 12 more COVID-19 fatalities on Thursday, taking the coronavirus death toll in the state to 518, a state health bulletin said. All of the 12 deaths "were due to the comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental", the bulletin said.

Since Wednesday, 435 people have tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total number of cases in the state to 12,735, it said. At least 468 patients were discharged from hospital after they tested negative for the disease, taking the total number of recovered persons to 7,000.

The recovery rate in the state is 54.97, the bulletin said. In the last 24 hours, 9,315 samples have been tested, the bulletin added.