Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXCLUSIVE-EU in advanced talks with Johnson & Johnson on COVID-19 vaccine deal -sources

"Johnson and Johnson's vaccine is one of the promising initiatives," a spokesman for the Dutch health ministry said, declining to comment on the ongoing talks. By buying vaccines under development, the EU risks acquiring shots that may eventually prove unsuccessful against COVID-19.

Reuters | Updated: 18-06-2020 21:28 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 21:28 IST
EXCLUSIVE-EU in advanced talks with Johnson & Johnson on COVID-19 vaccine deal -sources

The European Commission is in advanced talks with pharmaceuticals giant Johnson & Johnson to reserve or make an up-front purchase of its COVID-19 vaccine under development, two officials familiar with the talks told Reuters. The move would be the first arranged by the European Union executive since it was mandated by the 27 EU national governments to use an emergency fund of more than 2 billion euros ($2.3 billion) to strike deals with up to six vaccine producers.

The Commission's deal with U.S. company Johnson & Johnson is "in the pipeline", a top health official from an EU member state said, asking to remain anonymous because because the talks were confidential discussions about vaccines between the EU executive and EU governments. A second EU source said the Commission had a call with Johnson & Johnson on Tuesday about the possible agreement.

A Commission spokesman had no comment. In response to Reuters' queries, Johnson & Johnson said it is in talks with multiple governments and global organisations as it seeks to develop a COVID-19 vaccine but declined to comment further.

It was unclear whether any deal would involve an advance purchase of the vaccine in testing or an option to buy it. Johnson & Johnson plans to start human clinical trials nexct month for its experimental vaccine against the highly contagious coronavirus, which has infected more than 8.36 million people worldwide and led to 447,985 deaths.

Germany, France, Italy and the Netherlands last week said that they had acquired 400 million potential vaccine doses - in principle available to all member states - from British drugmaker AstraZeneca, which is developing a COVID-19 shot in conjunction with Oxford University. AstraZeneca signed a similar deal in May with the United States.

DEAL IMMINENT? The health official source said the EU deal with Johnson & Johnson could be announced as early as next week, but cautioned that it might take a little longer to finalise and there is a chance it might not be struck at all.

He said the EU is also seeking a deal with French vaccine-maker Sanofi. A spokesman for Sanofi had no immediate comment. EU decision-making procedures pose a potential sticking point, with member states still in talks over the establishment of a steering board for vaccine negotiations with drugmakers, officials told Reuters.

But underlining the urgency of securing a vaccine for the EU's 450 million population, the Commission had already begun talks with Johnson & Johnson even before the steering board has been agreed. The Netherlands has also been involved in these initial talks with Johnson & Johnson, as a representative of the alliance of the four EU countries that struck the AstraZeneca deal, officials told Reuters.

This alliance is expected to halt negotiations with drugmakers once the EU has appointed its negotiation team, to avoid competition among EU states, officials said. "Johnson and Johnson's vaccine is one of the promising initiatives," a spokesman for the Dutch health ministry said, declining to comment on the ongoing talks.

By buying vaccines under development, the EU risks acquiring shots that may eventually prove unsuccessful against COVID-19. But the risk is justified by the need to secure enough doses for the EU population in the global race for an effective vaccine, EU officials say. ($1 = 0.8890 euros)

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Karnataka govt advised to cancel Jayanti holidays for educational institutions

The Advisor to the Karnataka government on education reforms, Prof M R Doreswamy, has advised it to discontinue all Jayanti holidays to mark the birth anniversary of noted personalities, for educational institutions. Doreswamy recommended c...

Delhi Health Minister's condition improving: Official

A day after he tested positive for COVID-19, the condition of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday improved but fever has not subsided yet, senior officials said. The 55-year-old minister is being kept on oxygen support on and o...

Five of 20 soldiers who died in Ladakh laid to rest; mortal remains of others being taken home

Five of the 20 Indian soldiers, including a colonel, who died fighting Chinese troops in Ladakh, were laid to rest at their native places on Thursday amid patriotic slogans, gun salutes and barely held back tears. The mortal remains of the ...

MOIL Q4 net profit nosedives over 90 pc to Rs 13.5 cr

Sate-run MOIL on Thursday reported a sharp fall of over 90 per cent in its consolidated net profit at Rs 13.47 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, mainly on account of reduced income. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 139.63...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020