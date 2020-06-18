317 new cases in Ahmedabad, 22 deaths

The number of coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad district rose to 17,946 with 317 new patients coming to light on Thursday, the Gujarat health department said. With 22 COVID-19 patients dying, total fatalities in the district rose to 1,275, it said.

The number of recovered cases in Ahmedabad rose to 12,561 after 281 patients were discharged from hospitals, it added. Out of 510 coronavirus patients reported in the state on Thursday, the district reported 317. The total number of COVID-19 fatalities in Gujarat during the day was 33.

As per the COVID-19 bulletin of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), the city had 3,572 active cases as of Thursday afternoon. Total number of coronavirus cases in the city was 16,977. The city's north zone has the highest number of active cases at 788, followed by the west zone at 753.

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in the city has risen to 1,226, with the highest 558 deaths reported in the Civil Hospital, 192 at SVP Hospital and 101 at GCRI Hospital. Private hospitals have reported 197 deaths, while one death was reported from a government COVID Care Centre.

At 1,226, death toll in Ahmedabad city stands at 7.2 per cent of total cases, while active cases at 3,572 are 21 per cent of total cases.