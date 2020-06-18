Left Menu
Development News Edition

Toddler falls off 2nd floor in Gr Noida, gets hospitalized 50km away in Delhi due to referrals

It said no such fact has emerged in its initial probe that the toddler was denied admission by any private or government hospital in the district, but they were “referred” to better facilities by some, which did not have MRI and CT scan services available. The incident took place on Wednesday morning in Dadha village in Greater Noida when the toddler, Dev, fell off his second-floor house while playing, according to officials.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 18-06-2020 22:18 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 22:18 IST
Toddler falls off 2nd floor in Gr Noida, gets hospitalized 50km away in Delhi due to referrals

A one-and-a-half-year-old boy got injured after falling from the second-floor of his house, following which his family was “referred” from one hospital to another in Gautam Buddh Nagar before getting him admitted in a government facility in Delhi, his father claimed. The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration, however, has refuted reports that claimed the boy was denied treatment at “at least half a dozen hospitals” in Noida and Greater Noida. It said no such fact has emerged in its initial probe that the toddler was denied admission by any private or government hospital in the district, but they were “referred” to better facilities by some, which did not have MRI and CT scan services available.

The incident took place on Wednesday morning in Dadha village in Greater Noida when the toddler, Dev, fell off his second-floor house while playing, according to officials. He was then rushed to three to four hospitals in Greater Noida and Noida one after the other, before being sent to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, where his condition is stable now and out of danger, they said. His father Roshan had on Wednesday said in a purported video that he had to carry his child to three hospitals none of which admitted the boy.

On Thursday, Gautam Buddh Nagar officials visited the village and contacted Roshan as part of an inquiry into media reports, which were found baseless and far from facts, Deputy Collector, Sadar, Prasunn Dwivedi said. “Dev's father Roshan said the child was taken to the primary health care centre in the village where after check up he was referred to the district hospital (in Noida). The father then said that since the district hospital was far, they took the boy to private Ivory Hospital in Sector 36 of Greater Noida where immediate initial treatment was provided. However, this hospital did not have MRI and CT scan facilities and suggested the boy be taken to a hospital which has these facilities and were provided with an ambulance,” Dwivedi said.

The deputy collector said Roshan was accompanied by his employer, Dooj Ram, who too has told the officials that none of the private hospitals or government facilities denied treatment to the boy. “However, it has come to light that they were referred to hospitals which have MRI or CT Scan facilities for better care of the boy,” he added.

Dwivedi said the boy was currently recuperating at the Safdarjung hospital in Delhi where his condition is stable and he is out of danger. One of the leading government medical facilities in the country, the Safadarjung Hospital in located in the heart of Delhi, roughly 51 km from the child's Dadha village in Dankaur tehsil of Gautam Buddh Nagar. On June 5, an eight-month pregnant woman had died in an ambulance outside a government hospital in Greater Noida. The woman was denied admission in at least seven hospitals including three government facilities during a 13-hour frantic search, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The incident brought to the fore the issue of medical negligence and unavailability of care during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, even as politicians had latched on to it to slam the BJP-led government in the state. The National Human Rights Commission had on June 8 issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government over media reports of alleged medical negligence towards the pregnant woman.

The district administration had ordered a probe into the case. The probe found lapses on the part of the three state-run hospitals – the district hospital, ESIC in Noida and Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida, besides the private hospitals - Shivalik, Sharda, Fortis and Max (in Ghaziabad)..

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Wheels India cast aluminium plant to go on stream in Sep: MD

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall Street oscillates amid COVID-19 spikes, muted data

Wall Street struggled for direction on Thursday as investors weighed a resurgence in coronavirus infections and the possibility of a new round of shutdowns against data that suggested the U.S. economy might not bounce back with quick, V-sha...

Lloyd's of London to pay for 'shameful' Atlantic slave trade role

The Lloyds of London insurance market apologized on Thursday for its shameful role in the 18th and 19th Century Atlantic slave trade and pledged to fund opportunities for black and ethnic minority people. As part of a global reassessment of...

Reluctance to free 'most dangerous' Taliban prisoners slows Afghan peace talks -sources

Western powers are backing the Afghan governments refusal to free hundreds of prisoners accused of some of Afghanistans most violent attacks, a release demanded by the Taliban as a condition to start peace talks, five sources told Reuters. ...

43,382 migrants sent home from Chandigarh through Shramik special trains

A total of 48,382 migrant workers have been sent to their native places, said the Chandigarh State Administration on Thursday, including 38,749 migrants who have been accommodated by the Shramik special trains and 4,633 by bus. According to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020