Left Menu
Development News Edition

New French coronavirus deaths steady, infections creep up

France's death toll is the fifth-highest in the world. The ministry said that the number of people in hospital for COVID-19 infections fell by 142 to 10,125 and the number of people in intensive care fell by 20 to 752.

Reuters | Updated: 19-06-2020 00:19 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 00:19 IST
New French coronavirus deaths steady, infections creep up

The number of people who died from coronavirus infection in France rose by 28 to 29,603 on Thursday, the same increase as Wednesday, but the number of new confirmed cases crept up again to reach a five-day high.

Those cases rose by 467, at 158,641, a figure above the daily average of 440 seen over the last seven days. Since the beginning of the month of June, that average stands at 383. If probable cases in nursing homes are taken in account, the total reaches 194,675, according Reuters calculations, the 11th highest in the world on that basis.

Nursing homes deaths are now only reported on a weekly basis on Tuesday in France, which leads to a spike reported fatalities on that day. France's death toll is the fifth-highest in the world.

The ministry said that the number of people in hospital for COVID-19 infections fell by 142 to 10,125 and the number of people in intensive care fell by 20 to 752. Both numbers have been on a downtrend for about 10 weeks.

TRENDING

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

Toyota Finance NZ revs up efficiencies after implementing intelligent automation

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Videos

Latest News

Oklahoma State removing name of racist ex-gov

Oklahoma State Universitys governing board plans to vote Friday to remove the name Murray from a building at the schools Stillwater campus. The move ends the schools affiliation with a governor who advocated for segregation and pushed to ad...

Lawyer asks UN to intervene with Cerrejon mine on behalf of indigenous Colombians

A British barrister is asking the United Nations Special Rapporteur to intervene with coal miner Cerrejon on behalf of Wayuu indigenous people in Colombia allegedly suffering damage to their health amid the coronavirus pandemic.Cerrejon, wh...

COVID-19:Centre pitches for unified strategy for Delhi-NCR; Delhi ramps up testing with rapid tests

The Centre on Thursday pitched for a unified strategy for Delhi and its satellite cities to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, while the city government ramped up COVID-19 diagnosis by commencing testing through the rapid antigen method. With...

California orders residents to wear face masks in 'most settings outside the home'

California health officials on Thursday ordered residents to wear face masks in most settings outside the home, saying the new rule was necessary because too many Californians were neglecting to cover their faces.Science shows that face cov...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020