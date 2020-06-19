Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-F1 engine changes could take twice as long under new measures

The new protocols come into force when the season starts in Austria on July 5 and Green told reporters on Thursday his team was coming to terms with the new reality of everything taking more time. The procedures restrict the number of mechanics and engineers working on the car together.

Reuters | London | Updated: 19-06-2020 00:37 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 00:37 IST
Motor racing-F1 engine changes could take twice as long under new measures

Formula One mechanics could take twice as long to change an engine under new measures to protect them from COVID-19 and reliability will be key, according to Racing Point technical director Andrew Green. The new protocols come into force when the season starts in Austria on July 5 and Green told reporters on Thursday his team was coming to terms with the new reality of everything taking more time.

The procedures restrict the number of mechanics and engineers working on the car together. Team members must also wear protective equipment such as masks. "It’s very different and it’s going to be a real challenge going forward," Green said after the team conducted a limited mileage test at Silverstone on Wednesday with Canadian Lance Stroll.

"Jobs now take a lot longer, and we have to try and manage that," he added. Teams are already subject to curfews during a race weekend, aimed at ensuring mechanics do not work through the night, which adds to the headache.

They face eight races in 10 weekends once the delayed season starts and Green said drivers needed to be aware of how long it could take to fix damage from any practice incidents. "I suspect changing an engine now will take quite some time," said Green. "We can only have certain members of the crew working on the car at any one time, and that does limit the speed in which you can do a power unit change.

"When we get into the real meat of the car, and centre around the power unit, we’re probably looking at, in some cases, it taking twice as long." Haas F1 principal Guenther Steiner told reporters his mechanics and engineers would be going through the protocols at the factory rather than a track before they flew to Austria.

TRENDING

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

Toyota Finance NZ revs up efficiencies after implementing intelligent automation

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Videos

Latest News

Oklahoma State removing name of racist ex-gov

Oklahoma State Universitys governing board plans to vote Friday to remove the name Murray from a building at the schools Stillwater campus. The move ends the schools affiliation with a governor who advocated for segregation and pushed to ad...

Lawyer asks UN to intervene with Cerrejon mine on behalf of indigenous Colombians

A British barrister is asking the United Nations Special Rapporteur to intervene with coal miner Cerrejon on behalf of Wayuu indigenous people in Colombia allegedly suffering damage to their health amid the coronavirus pandemic.Cerrejon, wh...

COVID-19:Centre pitches for unified strategy for Delhi-NCR; Delhi ramps up testing with rapid tests

The Centre on Thursday pitched for a unified strategy for Delhi and its satellite cities to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, while the city government ramped up COVID-19 diagnosis by commencing testing through the rapid antigen method. With...

California orders residents to wear face masks in 'most settings outside the home'

California health officials on Thursday ordered residents to wear face masks in most settings outside the home, saying the new rule was necessary because too many Californians were neglecting to cover their faces.Science shows that face cov...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020