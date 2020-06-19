Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lovers reunite over favourite foods as Singapore eases virus lockdown

"We have been talking about sushi for a while," said Samantha, adding that they had been holding off until their reunion meal because delivery rates were expensive. Some food outlets had erected plastic screens between tables while staff at a low-price retailer were hurriedly putting down yellow tape to keep people apart in a long queue that had formed outside their shop.

Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 19-06-2020 10:23 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 10:03 IST
Lovers reunite over favourite foods as Singapore eases virus lockdown
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Singaporeans headed to restaurants to reunite with lovers and friends on Friday as the city-state lifted restrictions on socializing and dining out after more than two months of lockdown. Many residents have been forbidden from mixing with anyone outside their family since early April under measures taken to curb COVID-19 infections which have topped 41,000 - one of the highest tallies in Asia.

Jerry, 22, and his girlfriend - who have been apart for weeks - queued up at a stand serving bubble tea in a neighborhood mall at mid-morning. "We came early. We wanted to avoid the crowds," Jerry said, adding the couple planned to spend the rest of the day at home chilling and catching up.

A nearby coffee shop serving kaya toast - slices of bread slathered with butter and coconut jam and served with runny eggs - was at full capacity with masked patrons who had scanned QR codes for contact tracing before entering. Singapore reported its first virus case in January and won international plaudits for its early containment efforts before a surge in imported cases and outbreaks in cramped migrant dormitories forced it into lockdown.

Across the island on Friday, old friends sipped tea at hawker center tables previously covered in red tape while once-empty parks bustled with children playing on swings and slides. Some just couldn't wait for lunch.

John, 24, and Samantha, 21, were one of several couples queuing outside a closed sushi restaurant at 11 am as staff inside scurried around preparing for the lunch rush. "We have been talking about sushi for a while," said Samantha, adding that they had been holding off until their reunion meal because delivery rates were expensive.

Some food outlets had erected plastic screens between tables while staff at a low-price retailer were hurriedly putting down the yellow tape to keep people apart in a long queue that had formed outside their shop. "It was a huge change, we are so used to dining out a lot," said Haisini, 27, of the lockdown. "I was very bored," she added as she stood with her mother in the queue.

TRENDING

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

Toyota Finance NZ revs up efficiencies after implementing intelligent automation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 1-US condoles with India over soldiers killed in clash with China, tensions stay high

The United States offered condolences to India on Friday over the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers killed in vicious hand-to-hand combat with Chinese troops during a clash on the two Asian giants disputed mountainous border earlier this week.Te...

Eyeing series against India and SA, England's women cricketers to return to training on Monday

Hopeful of a womens tri-series involving India and South Africa going ahead later this year, the England and Wales Cricket Board ECB has announced that 24 of its players will return to individual training from June 22. The India womens team...

Twitter labels Trump's tweet as 'manipulated media'

Twitter Inc added a manipulated media label on a video posted on U.S. President Donald Trumps Twitter feed on Thursday that showed a doctored news clip with a misspelled banner flashing Terrified toddler runs from the racist baby. The origi...

UPDATE 1-China charges two detained Canadians with alleged espionage

Chinese prosecutors said on Friday they have charged two detained Canadians for alleged espionage, in a case that has driven a diplomatic wedge between Ottawa and Beijing.Former diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor were ar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020