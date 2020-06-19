Left Menu
Development News Edition

China publishes Beijing coronavirus genome data, officials suggest a European strain

China has rejected that accusation, saying it wasted no time in releasing information about the epidemic including the genome sequence of the initial coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan. In the latest Beijing outbreak, the WHO said on Sunday it had been informed by the Chinese of ongoing investigations into the source of the cluster and the extent of the infections.

Reuters | Updated: 19-06-2020 13:01 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 13:01 IST
China publishes Beijing coronavirus genome data, officials suggest a European strain

China has released genome sequencing data for the coronavirus responsible for a recent outbreak in Beijing, with officials saying on Friday it identified a European strain based on preliminary studies. China, which had been under pressure to make the data public sooner rather than later as COVID-19 cases mount in the country's capital, said it had also submitted the data to the World Health Organization.

The U.S. administration has blamed the Chinese government for not handling the initial outbreak in central China properly and moving too slowly to contain the epidemic, leading to mounting cases and deaths in the United States. China has rejected that accusation, saying it wasted no time in releasing information about the epidemic including the genome sequence of the initial coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan.

In the latest Beijing outbreak, the WHO said on Sunday it had been informed by the Chinese of ongoing investigations into the source of the cluster and the extent of the infections. It requested the genetic sequences to be released as soon as possible. The genome sequencing was published late Thursday, and had also been shared with the WHO and the Global Influenza Data Initiative (GISAID), said the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Virus genome sequencing is a vital and rapidly-developing tool in the diagnosis of the disease COVID-19 and in understanding the spread and control of the new coronavirus. Details published on China's National Microbiology Data Center website revealed the Beijing genome data was based on three samples - two human and one environmental - collected on June 11.

That was the same day the Chinese capital reported its first new local COVID-19 infection in months. In the eight days since, Beijing has reported a total of 183 cases, linked to the sprawling wholesale food centre of Xinfadi in the city's southwest. "According to preliminary genomic and epidemiological study results, the virus is from Europe, but it is different from the virus currently spreading in Europe," CDC official Zhang Yong was cited as saying in an article published on Friday by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection on its website.

"It's older than the virus currently spreading in Europe." NOT FROM BEIJING

Wu Zunyou, the CDC's chief epidemiology expert, had told state media this week the Beijing strain was similar to Europe's, although not necessarily directly transmitted from European countries. Wu did not elaborate on those comments made before the genome data release. The strains found in the United States and Russia were mostly from Europe, he added.

The first cluster of new coronavirus infections was traced to the Huanan seafood market in Wuhan in December. It has since infected almost 8.5 million people globally. On the origins of the strain that hit Beijing, Wu said it did not originate from the Chinese capital.

"It must be some people or goods outside of the city that carried it into the (Xinfadi) market," Wu said in a state television interview aired on Friday. "It's unclear who, or what kind of goods, had brought the virus into Beijing."

Food wholesalers and retail stores in Beijing have stepped up testing on products including meat and seafood. With the closure of Xinfadi, Beijing's biggest wholesale food market, some residents have taken to stockpiling even though authorities have promised adequate supplies.

TRENDING

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Videos

Latest News

Uruguay's expert shearers bypass lockdown to relieve sweltering Spanish sheep

Brought to Spain on a special flight amid the coronavirus lockdown, some 250 Uruguayan sheep shearers race against time to shear millions of Spanish sheep as the sweltering summer temperatures hit.The Uruguayan shearers come to Spain every ...

Delhi's peak power demand crosses 6,000 MW-mark

Amid a sultry weather, the peak power demand of Delhi crossed the 6,000 MW-mark for the first time this summer on Thursday night. The peak demand soared to 6,193 MW at 10.43pm on Thursday and the previous high of the season was 5,895 MW on ...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Australia offer Alcott support, plan full programme for MelbourneTennis Australia have offered their support to Dylan Alcott over his disappointment at the wheelchair events being cut fr...

FOREX-Dollar set for weekly gains as geopolitical tensions simmer

Mounting geopolitical tensions and fears that a second wave of COVID-19 cases could stymie a swift economic recovery set the dollar on track for its best weekly gain in a month on Friday. The worlds reserve currency, which was flat in Europ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020