Left Menu
Development News Edition

Time is money: the armchair traders of lockdown

Two weeks ago, a flurry of activity was seen in bankrupt or soon-to-be-bankrupt stocks with Hertz, Chesapeake , Whiting and JC Penney rising 300% to 500% before pulling back a bit, leaving seasoned traders scratching their heads. "It feels like betting when it comes to struggling companies," said McVeigh, who bought shares in Valaris, a company which he doesn't expect to survive but still made him a profit.

Reuters | Updated: 19-06-2020 14:40 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 14:40 IST
Time is money: the armchair traders of lockdown

At 7am on Friday morning, Dean d'Arco, 31, a phone shop manager from Belfast, Northern Ireland, logged on for his last day as a round-the-clock armchair stock market trader.

During almost three months on coronavirus furlough, he was one of a swelling number of stuck-at-home punters using their free time to ride a climbing stock market which rebounded after a giant slump in March. As lockdown lifts, d'Arco is now returning to work, but he doesn't plan on giving up his new-found interest in financial markets entirely.

"It's given me a routine, a reason to get out of bed in the morning," d'Arco said of his time on furlough, adding that his new hobby was also a welcome social activity. Along with his friend Damian McVeigh, 31, the pair put in 70-plus hours a week on trading apps, staking a substantial part of their savings in the process, despite neither having prior experience in financial markets.

"I only play with savings I can afford to lose and I've made a good return and have no regrets," McVeigh, who is a quantity-surveyor by trade, said. Around the world, online retail brokers are booming this year, with global app eToro increasing new account openings by 400%, compared to the same period last year.

EToro customers invested $300 billion in Q1, part of a global surge in activity on retail trading platforms which played a role in the recent stock market rally. "We began to see record levels of activity when the coronavirus pandemic started," said Johanna Kull, an economist for Swedish trading app Avanza.

"Stock market gains have mostly been led by government and central bank stimulus, but increased retail trading activity has pushed up prices and caused volatility in specific small cap stocks," she said. McVeigh said he has invested around 5000 pounds ($6,300) and made a 20% profit by trading around 80 companies and commodities such as oil.

A WhatsApp messenger group chat set up to plan a now-cancelled holiday became an active stock market discussion forum when McVeigh started talking about the plight of his ex-employer, a listed company he had staff shares in. "FEELS LIKE BETTING"

Fuelled by the stimulus packages, trading indexes have rallied hard since lows in March, with the Nasdaq last week briefly beating the 10,000 mark for the first time. Two weeks ago, a flurry of activity was seen in bankrupt or soon-to-be-bankrupt stocks with Hertz, Chesapeake , Whiting and JC Penney rising 300% to 500% before pulling back a bit, leaving seasoned traders scratching their heads.

"It feels like betting when it comes to struggling companies," said McVeigh, who bought shares in Valaris, a company which he doesn't expect to survive but still made him a profit. The pair say that in general, though, buying stocks feels different to gambling because it is not a win-or-lose proposition like betting on the outcome of a football match.

More recently, anxiety about a second wave of coronavirus infections has hit markets, with the S&P 500 last week suffering its worst weekly decline since March 20. "I didn't get too badly caught by the big dip. I took most of my capital out when some stocks rose beyond their pre-pandemic level, as that just felt unnatural to me," said McVeigh, adding he wished he'd taken out all his funds.

Both men said it will be impossible to trade as intensely when they return to work, so they plan to change their trading strategy to focus on long-term stocks. "The way things are now, if you take your eyes off it for a moment you can lose serious cash," McVeigh said, adding: "But I won't stop, I enjoy it too much."

D'Arco said he plans to buy into innovative tech companies, ones he calls "future game changers". McVeigh, the more pragmatic of pair, said: "I expect there to be a crash soon. I plan on picking up undervalued stocks when that happens and hold them for long-term gain."

($1 = 0.7937 pounds)

TRENDING

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Anti-coronavirus vaccine once developed should be given to everyone equitably: Qureshi

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday said the anti-coronavirus vaccine, which pharmaceutical companies from several nations are attempting to make against the disease, must be declared as a global public good and provid...

Japan begins to unwind dominant position in dollar swaps with Fed

Japan, the biggest taker of cheap dollar funding from the U.S. Federal Reserve during the coronavirus pandemic, is weaning itself off that supply as it shies away from emergency swaps and returns to now sedate interbank markets.When the Fed...

Delhi Police to file chargesheets in Tablighi Jamaat event, Delhi riots cases

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police will file 14 chargesheets on Friday in connection with a Tablighi Jamaat event and the communal violence in northeast district in the city, officials said. Twelve chargesheets will be filed at the Saket Cou...

Aus reports ‘malicious’ cyberattack by ‘sophisticated state-based cyber actor’: PM Morrison

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday said that a sophisticated state-based cyber actor has launched a malicious attack targeting its institutions, including health, critical infrastructure, and essential services holding sensi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020