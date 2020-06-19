Left Menu
Development News Edition

Athletics-London Marathon still looking to hold race on Oct. 4: race director

London Marathon race director Hugh Brasher said on Friday that organisers are working to ensure the rescheduled race is held on Oct. 4 despite the cancellation of September's Great North Run due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 19-06-2020 15:30 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 15:30 IST
Athletics-London Marathon still looking to hold race on Oct. 4: race director

London Marathon race director Hugh Brasher said on Friday that organisers are working to ensure the rescheduled race is held on Oct. 4 despite the cancellation of September's Great North Run due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The cancellation of the annual half marathon had raised doubts about the London Marathon going ahead due to the challenges faced by organisers in implementing social distancing protocols.

Brasher added that they would be providing a further update on the status of the race on July 28. The marathon was initially postponed from its original April 26 date due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. "There has been much speculation that this means the 2020 Virgin Money London Marathon will also be cancelled. However, it doesn't," Brasher said in an open letter to runners.

"The team at London Marathon Events has been looking at the logistics... and coming up with innovative ways to socially distance the event. "We have also been working with other mass participation event organisers in the UK, including the Great Run Company and Human Race, to make recommendations to the UK government on how mass participation events can return."

Brasher also urged runners to maintain their fitness goals ahead of the event with 15 weeks to go before the race. "There is still plenty of time to train and there is neither a need, nor should there be a desire, to be at your peak fitness yet," he added.

"I assure you that whatever decision we take... it will be taken in line with our values and with the responsibility we have to you, our runners, our charities, our sponsors, our volunteers, our medics, our communities and our city."

TRENDING

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hockey India men and women's teams to get a month-long break

Hockey India on Friday announced that the Indian men and womens teams who were based at SAI Centre, Bengaluru will be given a month-long break. The womens core probables group was in the SAI centre since February for the national coaching c...

50,000 Tajikistan families to receive social aid from World Bank-financed project

Up to 50,000 low-income families with young children in Tajikistan will receive a one-time payment of 500 Tajik somonis as emergency social assistance. These payments are provided as part of the World Bank-financed Tajikistan Emergency COVI...

Suspended J-K police officer Davinder Singh granted bail in terror case after Delhi Police fails to file charge sheet in time, says lawyer.

Suspended J-K police officer Davinder Singh granted bail in terror case after Delhi Police fails to file charge sheet in time, says lawyer....

Serbia to hold Europe's first election since coronavirus lockdown

Serbia will hold Europes first national election on Sunday since the continent went into coronavirus lockdown three months ago, with protective masks made available to voters at polling stations to guard against the spread of COVID-19. Pres...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020