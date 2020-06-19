Left Menu
Development News Edition

Blood plasma from recovered patients safe for COVID-19 treatment: Study

The report, published in the journal Mayo Clinic Proceedings on Thursday, assessed the seven days following transfusion for hospitalised patients between April 3 and June 11 who were deemed at risk of progressing to a severe or life-threatening condition. Nearly 40 per cent of the patients were women; 20 per cent African Americans; 35 per cent Hispanic and 5 per cent Asian, the researchers said.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-06-2020 16:12 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 15:56 IST
Blood plasma from recovered patients safe for COVID-19 treatment: Study
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A large study of 20,000 hospitalized COVID-19 patients who received transfusions of blood plasma from recovered people found the treatment was safe. The report, published in the journal Mayo Clinic Proceedings on Thursday, assessed the seven days following transfusion for hospitalized patients between April 3 and June 11 who were deemed at risk of progressing to a severe or life-threatening condition.

Nearly 40 percent of the patients were women; 20 percent African Americans; 35 percent Hispanic and 5 percent Asian, the researchers said. Seven-day mortality rates declined to 8.6 percent compared to 12 percent in a previous safety study of the first 5,000 transfused patients, the researchers said.

Serious adverse events continued to be less than one percent, they said. "Our efforts to understand convalescent plasma continues," said Michael Joyner, principal investigator at Mayo Clinic in the US, and lead author of the research article.

"We're optimistic but must remain objective as we assess increasing amounts of data," Joyner said. The report reveals a decline in mortality which appears contemporary with the more rapid availability of plasma for use, according to the researchers.

However, the researchers caution that this alone does not provide any evidence on the effectiveness of convalescent plasma for treating COVID-19. At this time, convalescent plasma therapy is the only antibody-based therapy for COVID-19, they noted.

"The 7000-plus physicians who are part of the program have done an exceptional job of offering convalescent plasma to a diverse group of patients, enrolling women as forty percent of the participants as well as significant numbers of patients who are of African American, Asian or Hispanic ethnicity," said researcher DeLisa Fairweather. "We hope recruitment of minority subjects continues to increase given the disproportionate burden these communities have faced with COVID-19," said Fairweather.

The researchers say that while the mortality rate has decreased, the patients in the latter part of this study were less critically ill. They also say the decrease may be in part due to improved medical care based on increased knowledge during the pandemic and that more of the patients received the plasma earlier in their hospital treatment.

TRENDING

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Twitter flags Trump's tweet of doctored 'racist baby' video

Twitter has slapped another label on a tweet by President Donald Trump, this time warning that a video he shared was doctored and escalating the social media companys crackdown on one of its most widely followed users. After Trump tweeted t...

Trump troop cut in Germany fits a pattern of hitting allies

In vowing to pull thousands of American troops from Germany, President Donald Trump is following a pattern of disruptive, sometimes punitive, moves against allies that have dismayed his fellow Republicans and cast doubt across the globe abo...

Avatar 2: James Cameron resumes filming in New Zealand, Jon Landau talks on new rules

Avatar 2 is one of the most anticipated sci-fi movies of this decade. James Camerons Avatar celebrated its ten-year anniversary on December 18. Here are the latest updates on the imminent movie.The cast and crew of Avatar 2 and James Camero...

Bravery of Indian soldiers killed in Galwan Valley will not be forgotten: US

The US on Friday condoled the death of Indian soldiers, killed in a violent face-off with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh, and said their bravery will not be forgotten. French Ambassador here, Emmanuel Lenain, also conveyed condolences to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020