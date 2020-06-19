Left Menu
Development News Edition

Constant fireworks frazzle nerves in U.S. city that never sleeps

"It's just been months now of young people being inside, being bored," said Lieutenant Sean Murtha of the Worcester Police Department, roughly 47 miles (76 km) west of Boston. "It's been a stressful time for everybody, an oppressive time," said Murtha, who noted recent reports of gunshots that turned out to be fireworks were double the five-year average, totaling 27 in May, the most recent data available.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-06-2020 17:05 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 16:30 IST
Constant fireworks frazzle nerves in U.S. city that never sleeps
Representative Image

Complaints are skyrocketing about thundering fireworks exploding over otherwise quiet U.S. neighborhoods, fraying nerves already frazzled by COVID-19 lockdown restrictions.

Even in the city that never sleeps, weary New Yorkers in the first half of June lodged a one-hundredfold increase in complaints compared to the year-ago period, of explosions that begin before sundown and rattle windows into the morning. The city's 311 hotlines received 2,492 fireworks complaints from June 1-16, up from just 25 in the same period in 2019. The pyrotechnics occur almost nightly across the five boroughs of New York, once the U.S. epicenter of coronavirus infections, which recently achieved the nation's lowest rate of virus spread.

"We have been terrorized by the fireworks for weeks now," said Tanya Bonner, a government policy consultant in her 40s who lives in upper Manhattan, where Columbia University's athletics complex had been converted into a COVID-19 field hospital. "It is very bad up here. This area also has many essential workers - and they need to rest."

Bonner, who suffers from diabetes, high blood pressure and asthma and must leave her apartment windows open, said she can sleep only by turning her television volume "way up" even though "the fireworks happen so close to my window that it is impossible to drown it out." To get some shuteye, another upper Manhattan resident said she closes all windows and muffles the blasts by turning on a noisy air conditioner, a fan, a white noise machine, and screwing in some tight-fitting earplugs.

"Fireworks are illegal in New York City," New York Police Detective Sophia Mason responded in an email. But neighboring New Jersey legalized some fireworks in 2017. From Jan. 1 through June 14, the New York Police Department has seized fireworks on 26 occasions, made eight arrests, issued 22 criminal court summonses, and responded to 2 fireworks-related injuries, Mason said.

In Massachusetts, which has the country's strictest prohibitions against fireworks, police blamed a spike in complaints in Boston and other municipalities on a stretch of warmer weather after months of stay-at-home orders. "It's just been months now of young people being inside, being bored," said Lieutenant Sean Murtha of the Worcester Police Department, roughly 47 miles (76 km) west of Boston.

"It's been a stressful time for everybody, an oppressive time," said Murtha, who noted recent reports of gunshots that turned out to be fireworks were double the five-year average, totaling 27 in May, the most recent data available. In upstate New York, Syracuse residents said they were being pushed to the brink by the pyrotechnics and more than 530 have signed a petition demanding Mayor Ben Walsh "crackdown on constant fireworks" that has been booming since May.

"These are not merely a nuisance, but extremely traumatic for service members with PTSD," Scott Upham Jr., a Syracuse resident who started the petition, said on Change.org. Others said the noise was particularly bothersome for people with autism and family pets and worried that the fireworks create a fire hazard.

Mayor Walsh did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

TRENDING

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Spain expects decision on travel corridor with Britain soon - source

Spain expects a decision in the coming hours in its talks with Britain on whether to establish a travel corridor to avoid imposing a quarantine on travelers due to the coronavirus pandemic, a Spanish foreign ministry source said on Friday. ...

Saudi Arabia coronavirus cases exceed 150,000 -health ministry

The number of coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia exceeded 150,000 on Friday following a rise in new infections over the past 10 days.The Saudi Ministry of Health reported 4,301 new cases on Friday, taking the total to 150,292, with 1,184 dea...

CEO of Germany's Wirecard quits after annual report delayed

The chief executive of German payment service provider Wirecard AG resigned on Friday, a day after the company announced that it was postponing its annual report again and its shares plummeted. Wirecard said in a brief statement that Markus...

Indian Railways converts 5,231 non AC coaches into COVID care centres

In order to augment the capability against COVID-19, Indian Railways has converted 5,231 non-air-conditioned coaches into isolation coaches as per the guidance document on appropriate management of suspected or confirmed cases, an official ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020