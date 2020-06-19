Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK PM Johnson says: Don't expect another national lockdown

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday that he hoped the time of national lockdowns to tackle the coronavirus outbreak was receding as local measures could be used but warned of the economic cost of the pandemic.

Reuters | London | Updated: 19-06-2020 18:22 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 18:18 IST
UK PM Johnson says: Don't expect another national lockdown
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday that he hoped the time of national lockdowns to tackle the coronavirus outbreak was receding as local measures could be used but warned of the economic cost of the pandemic. "We are now moving into a different phase," he said, adding that local measures and test and trace systems could be used "rather than going back to the national lockdown."

Johnson said he hoped every school pupil and every student could go back to school full time in September. "There has been a huge economic cost to what has happened," he said. "That will be painful and expensive to make up."

"There will be some difficult times ahead," Johnson said. "We will manage our finances as prudently and as sensibly as we can."

TRENDING

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Putin calls fuel spill unprecedented for Russia, Greenpeace sees $1.4 bln damage

President Vladimir Putin said on Friday the scale of the clear-up operation after a huge fuel spill in the Arctic was unprecedented for Russia, with Greenpeace estimating the environmental damage to waters in the region at 1.4 billion.A vas...

Black Lives Matter spurs scrutiny of Dutch colonial past

The 17th century has gone down in Dutch history as the Golden Age when unprecedented trading wealth helped fund the likes of artists Rembrandt van Rijn and Johannes Vermeer. But the grim flip side of the prosperity fortunes generated by se...

U.N. sets inquiry into racism after George Floyd death

The United Nations Human Rights Council on Friday condemned discriminatory and violent policing that led to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last month and ordered a report be drawn up on systemic racism against people of African de...

10,000-bed COVID facility at Delhi's Radha Soami Satsang Beas centre to open on July 1

Radha Soami Satsang Beas centre in Delhis Chattarpur has been converted into a 10,000-bed COVID-19 care centre, which will have all the facilities for coronavirus patients and is slated to open on July 1. South Delhi District Magistrate BM ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020