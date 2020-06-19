Woman dies of dengue in Puttur

Left Menu
PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 19-06-2020 19:25 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 19:25 IST
A 32-year-old woman from Parpunja inPuttur taluk of Dakshina Kannada district has died due to dengue in a private hospital at Deralakatte here, health department sources said on Friday. The deceased, identified as Naseema, has been suffering from fever for the last few days and was under treatment at Puttur.

After her condition turned worse, she was shifted to the private hospital at Deralakatte here. However, she succumbed to the disease Thursday night, sources said.

This is the second death due to dengue reported in the taluk in seven days. A woman from Bettampady in the taluk had succumbed to the disease last week.

The district health department had already begun an awareness programme among the public on the preventive measures to be taken to stay safe from the disease..

