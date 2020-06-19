Left Menu
Italy reports 47 coronavirus deaths on Friday, 251 new cases

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy climbed by 47 on Friday, against 66 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency said, while the daily tally of new cases decreased to 251 from 333 on Thursday.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 19-06-2020 22:15 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 21:56 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy climbed by 47 on Friday, against 66 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency said, while the daily tally of new cases decreased to 251 from 333 on Thursday. The total death toll since the outbreak came to light on Feb. 21 now stands at 34,561 the agency said, the fourth highest in the world after those of the United States, Brazil and Britain.

The number of confirmed cases amounts to 238,011 the eighth highest global tally. People registered as currently carrying the illness fell to 21,543 from 23,101 the day before.

People in intensive care totaled 161 on Friday from 168 on Thursday. Of those originally infected, 181,907 were declared recovered against 180,544 a day earlier. The agency said 2.987 million people had been tested for the virus against 2.959 million on Thursday, out of a population of around 60 million.

