Notice to Govt hospital for asking patient to buy medicine

The Director of Medical Education has issued a show-cause notice to the dean of a government hospital in Maharashtra's Latur for allegedly asking a coronavirus patient to buy an expensive medicine from outside. Notice was issued to the dean of Vilasrao Deshmukh Medical Science Institute at Latur after state Medical Education Minister Amit Deshmukh took a serious note of a complaint in this regard, a government statement said here.

All government hospitals are treating COVID-19 patients for free,but a patient admitted at Latur hospital was allegedly asked to purchase Tossilizumab, an expensive medicine, from outside, it said. A reply was sought from the dean in three days, the statement added.