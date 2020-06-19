Notice to Govt hospital for asking patient to buy medicine
Notice was issued to the dean of Vilasrao Deshmukh Medical Science Institute at Latur after state Medical Education Minister Amit Deshmukh took a serious note of a complaint in this regard, a government statement said here. All government hospitals are treating COVID-19 patients for free,but a patient admitted at Latur hospital was allegedly asked to purchase Tossilizumab, an expensive medicine, from outside, it said.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-06-2020 23:52 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 23:52 IST
The Director of Medical Education has issued a show-cause notice to the dean of a government hospital in Maharashtra's Latur for allegedly asking a coronavirus patient to buy an expensive medicine from outside. Notice was issued to the dean of Vilasrao Deshmukh Medical Science Institute at Latur after state Medical Education Minister Amit Deshmukh took a serious note of a complaint in this regard, a government statement said here.
All government hospitals are treating COVID-19 patients for free,but a patient admitted at Latur hospital was allegedly asked to purchase Tossilizumab, an expensive medicine, from outside, it said. A reply was sought from the dean in three days, the statement added.
- READ MORE ON:
- Latur
- Medical Education
- Amit Deshmukh
- Maharashtra
ALSO READ
Latur man held for sexually harassing tenant's minor daughter
Gauteng legislature closes after police officers test positive
Monsoon session of Maha legislature to be postponed to August
UPDATE 1-Package of police reforms advances in New York legislature
New York legislature votes to scrap police discipline secrecy law