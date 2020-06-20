Left Menu
Development News Edition

West Bengal: Regulatory body asks pvt hospitals to look into billing complaints

Communications have been sent to a number of private hospitals to resolve billing issues from family members of patients diagnosed with novel coronavirus infection. Complaints of unreasonably high billing were also received from patients suffering from diseases other than Covid-19, a senior official of the West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission (WBCERC) told PTI.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 20-06-2020 17:33 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 17:33 IST
West Bengal: Regulatory body asks pvt hospitals to look into billing complaints

After receiving complaints of inflated bills from families of Covid-19 patients, a regulatory body for private hospitals of West Bengal has directed several such facilities of Kolkata to settle the issue, officials said on Saturday. Communications have been sent to a number of private hospitals to resolve billing issues from family members of patients diagnosed with novel coronavirus infection.

Complaints of unreasonably high billing were also received from patients suffering from diseases other than Covid-19, a senior official of the West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission (WBCERC) told PTI. The WBCERC has advised private hospitals to employ an official to redress grievances about billing complaints, he said.

"The official will be given the independence to settle the billing issues within 24 hours. If patient parties are not satisfied after that, the matter can go to the appellate authority. We hope that most of the complaints will be amicably resolved," he said. The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is also mulling the option of forwarding similar complaints received at its borough offices to the state health department for necessary action, an official of the civic body said.

State Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha on Friday urged authorities of private hospitals not to impose costs of additional medical expenses entirely on the patient parties. PTI SCH NN NN

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs laid soft-shelled eggs; Antarctica's 'deflated football' fossil is world's second-biggest egg and more

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

BSE ranks among 10 most valued exchanges in the world

World Bank approves EUR 92m to Moldova to improve heating efficiency in Chisinau

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Into the Wild bus removed from Alaska trail for safety concernsThe Into the Wild bus is no longer in the wild. Alaska officials on Thursday airlifted from a remote trail outside D...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Kelly Clarkson, Zac Efron to get stars on Hollywood Walk of FameAmerican Idol winner Kelly Clarkson, actor Zac Efron and British star Benedict Cumberbatch are among celebrities who will ...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Several U.S. states see coronavirus infection spikes, Wall Street unnervedTroubling spikes in coronavirus infection rates were reported on Friday in several U.S. states, mainly in t...

BMC sets up special COVID-19 hospital with 1,000 beds in Mumbai

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC has set up a special COVID-19 hospital with 1,000 beds in Richardson and Cruddas engineering company premises in Byculla, Mumbai, said BMC.Out of 1,000 beds, 300 are ICU intensive care unit beds with o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020