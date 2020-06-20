Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gujarat COVID-19 case count up by 539 to 26,737; 20 more dead

Health infrastructure in Surat is being reviwed and and private hospitals are being contacted to prepare for the worst-case scenario in the district, she said. In Vadodara, the total number of cases rose to 1,813 with43 new patients reported on Saturday.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 20-06-2020 20:49 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 20:49 IST
Gujarat COVID-19 case count up by 539 to 26,737; 20 more dead

Gujarat reported 539 new coronavirus patients on Saturday which took the tally of cases in the state to 26,737, the health department said. With 20 COVID-19 patients dying during the day, the death toll due to the pandemic in Gujarat rose to 1,639, it said.

535 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals which took the number of discharged patients in the state to 18,702. Ahmedabad reported 306 new coronavirus cases during the day. The district has reported 18,564 cases so far.

At the same time, 418 coronavirus patients were discharged from hospitals in Ahmedabad on Saturday, taking the number of recovered patients in the district to 13,185. Surat reported 103 new cases on Saturday, taking the district's total to 3,057.

Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi on Saturday visited Surat to take a stock of preparedness as the number of active cases in the district is rising. Health infrastructure in Surat is being reviwed and and private hospitals are being contacted to prepare for the worst-case scenario in the district, she said.

In Vadodara, the total number of cases rose to 1,813 with43 new patients reported on Saturday. Of the 25 of Gujarat's 33 districts that reported new cases during the day, Bharuch reported 12, Bhavnagar nine, Gandhinagar and Narmada eight each, Jamnagar seven and Mehsana four.

Ahmedabad alone reported 16 deaths, taking the district's total fatalities to 1,312. Other four deaths were reported from Surat, raising the toll in that district to 120. There are 6,396 active cases in the state at present, 66 of them in critical condition.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 26,737, new cases 539, deaths 1,639, discharged 18,702, active cases 6,396 and people tested so far 3,19,414..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs laid soft-shelled eggs; Antarctica's 'deflated football' fossil is world's second-biggest egg and more

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

BSE ranks among 10 most valued exchanges in the world

SATYABHAMA portal launched to promote R&D in mining and mineral sector

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Union minister Reddy inspects rapid antigen test centers in northeast Delhi

Union minister G Kishan Reddy inspected rapid antigen test centres in northeast Delhi on Saturday and said the Centre has provided Rs 277 crore to the Delhi government for fighting the coronavirus pandemic. Reddy was accompanied by Delhi BJ...

Iranian dissident wounded in stabbing in the Netherlands - report

An Iranian dissident was seriously injured in a knife attack in the northern Dutch city of Leeuwarden, a local newspaper reported on Saturday, citing the victims family. The man, who was named by the Leeuwarden Courant newspaper as Sadegh Z...

Gujarat HC stays holding of Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra scheduled on June 23 on COVID-19 concerns.

Gujarat HC stays holding of Lord Jagannaths Rath Yatra scheduled on June 23 on COVID-19 concerns....

Police protests upend Democratic Senate contest in Kentucky

For months, Charles Booker languished in the shadows, talking about racial and economic justice in a long shot bid to take on Mitch McConnell, the Republican leader of the US Senate. Then came a national eruption over the deaths of Black Am...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020