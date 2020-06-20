Left Menu
Chandigarh's COVID-19 count stands at 390

Chandigarh's COVID-19 cases stand at 390, as of Saturday, said the Chandigarh Health Department.

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-06-2020 21:24 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 21:24 IST
Chandigarh's COVID-19 count stands at 390
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Chandigarh's COVID-19 cases stand at 390, as of Saturday, said the Chandigarh Health Department. As per the bulletin shared by the health department, there are 68 active cases in the Union Territory and 316 patients have recovered from the lethal infection.

The UT has reported six deaths due to COVID-19, as of today. A total of 6,578 samples have been tested of which 6,162 samples tested negative and two samples were rejected. The result of 24 samples is currently awaited.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 3,95,048 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country including 1,68,269 active cases, 2,13,831 cured/discharged/migrated, and 12,948 deaths. (ANI)

