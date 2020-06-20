Italy reports 49 coronavirus deaths on Saturday, 262 new cases

Italy reported 49 deaths from COVID-19 on Saturday, compared with 47 a day earlier, the Civil Protection Agency said, while the daily tally of new cases rose to 262 from 251 on Friday. The country's death toll since the outbreak came to light on Feb. 21 now stands at 34,610, the agency said, the world's fourth-highest after the United States, Brazil and Britain.

The number of confirmed cases amounts to 238,275, the eighth-highest global tally. The agency said a recalculation in the regional count meant two fewer cases were reported in previous days. The number of people registered as currently carrying the illness fell to 21,212 from 21,543 the day before.

People in intensive care totalled 152 on Saturday, down from 161 on Friday. Of those originally infected, 182,453 were declared recovered against 181,907 a day earlier. The agency said 3.017 million people in the country of 60 million had been tested for the virus, up from 2.987 million on Friday.