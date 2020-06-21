Brazil just shy of 50,000 coronavirus deaths, over 1 mln cases, ministry says

Brazil just shy of 50,000 coronavirus deaths, over 1 mln cases, ministry saysReuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 21-06-2020 03:56 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 03:56 IST
Brazil's official coronavirus death toll is just shy of 50,000, the Health Ministry said on Saturday, with more than 1 million confirmed cases in the world No. 2 coronavirus hotspot behind the United States. In Brazil, a total of 49,976 people have officially died from COVID-19, according to the ministry, with a total of 1,067,579 confirmed cases.
Brazil passed 1 million cases on Friday, and 1,022 people have died in the last 24 hours, the ministry said. Experts say the true numbers are likely far higher due to a lack of widespread testing.
- READ MORE ON:
- Brazil
- Health Ministry
- United States
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Brazil's Supreme Court halts police raids in Rio's favelas during pandemic
Bolsonaro threatens WHO exit as COVID-19 kills 'a Brazilian per minute'
Brazil reports 1,005 additional coronavirus deaths on Friday
Bolsonaro threatens WHO exit as COVID-19 kills 'a Brazilian per minute'
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 1,862,656 coronavirus cases; Brazil reports 1,005 additional coronavirus deaths on Friday and more