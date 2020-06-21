Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump urges slowdown in COVID-19 testing, calling it a 'double-edge sword'

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday told thousands of cheering supporters he had asked U.S. officials to slow down testing for the novel coronavirus, calling it a "double-edged sword" that led to more cases being discovered.

Reuters | Tulsa | Updated: 21-06-2020 07:12 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 07:12 IST
Trump urges slowdown in COVID-19 testing, calling it a 'double-edge sword'

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday told thousands of cheering supporters he had asked U.S. officials to slow down testing for the novel coronavirus, calling it a "double-edged sword" that led to more cases being discovered. Trump said the United States had now tested 25 million people, far more than other countries.

"When you do testing to that extent, you're gonna find more people you're gonna find more cases. So I said to my people slow the testing down, please," Trump told a campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where many supporters were not wearing face masks. A White House official said Trump was joking about his call for a slowdown in testing.

"He was obviously kidding. We are leading the world in testing and have conducted 25 million + in testing," the official said. Trump said his actions in blocking travelers from China and Europe had helped save "hundreds of thousands of lives." But he said the "radical fake news" media had not given him credit for doing what he called "a phenomenal job" responding to the outbreak.

In fact, several U.S. states are reporting troubling spikes in coronavirus infection rates, mainly in the South and West, as Trump addressed America's largest indoor gathering in months. Health experts say expanded diagnostic testing accounts for some, but not all, of the growth in cases. They also call it a key tool in fighting the spread of the disease, which had been detected in at least 2.23 million people across the United States as of Saturday.

COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, has killed more than 119,000 Americans to date, according to Reuters' running tally. A mounting volume of infections is elevating hospitalizations in some places. In his remarks, Trump used terms such as "Kung Flu" virus and "Chinese virus" to refer to COVID-19. "That name gets further and further away from China, as opposed to calling it the Chinese virus," he said.

Trump's response to the outbreak has sapped his popularity. The U.S. president initially dismissed the threat of the coronavirus, and sparred with state governors as they tried to slow its spread. His approval ratings have dropped in recent weeks, and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden now has a 13-point lead over Trump.

Seventy-six percent of Americans remain concerned about the spread of COVID-19, according to the latest Reuters/Ipsos poll.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You: Remark on BTS & Jungkook in Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s K drama

Song Joong-Ki talks on his private life, actor’s movie Space Sweepers with Kim Tae-ri delayed

How Song Hye-Kyo’s career stated, beautiful actress shares many things in interview

Health News Roundup: U.S. finds alternative partners to WHO, except for polio: U.S. official; Brazil to exceed 1 million COVID-19 cases as virus rages and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mainland China reports 26 new COVID-19 cases including 22 in Beijing

Mainland China reported on Sunday 26 new confirmed coronavirus cases for June 20, down from 27 a day earlier, driven largely by the latest outbreak of COVID-19 in the Chinese capital. Of the new infections, 22 were in Beijing, the National ...

Trump says will refile bid to end Dreamers program - Fox News interview

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday said he would mount another bid to end the program that protects so-called Dreamer immigrants who entered the United States illegally as children after a loss in the U.S. Supreme Court.Trump told Fox ...

Yoga is unifying force true to its meaning, says Indian Ambassador

Yoga is a unifying force, true to its literal meaning, Indias top envoy to the US said Saturday, kicking off the celebration of the 6th International Day of Yoga here. Yoga is a unifying force, true to its literal meaning. People all around...

Evil Genuises reach final of BLAST Spring Americas

Canadian Peter stanislaw Jarguz recorded a squad-best 60 kills to help Evil Geniuses defeat FURIA Esports on Saturday to advance to the grand final of the BLAST Premier Spring 2020 American Finals. Evil Geniuses will battle MIBR in the titl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020