"We had done all the formalities for it before sending him to Max Hospital for the plasma therapy, as his condition was deteriorating," a source at the city government hospital said. Doctors at the RGSSH on Thursday said the minister had been diagnosed with pneumonia and his oxygen saturation level had also dipped, prompting hospital authorities to shift him to an intensive care unit.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2020 12:22 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 12:13 IST
Team of doctors from different hospitals on standby for Delhi Health Minister Jain
File photo Image Credit: Twitter(@SatyendarJain)

A team of senior doctors from a few government and private hospitals has been kept on standby to ensure the best medical care for Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain who is admitted in the ICU of a private COVID-19 facility here, sources said on Sunday. The condition of the 55-year-old minister is improving and he is being monitored by doctors, officials said.

Jain was on Saturday administered plasma therapy at the Max Hospital in Saket and his condition is stable now, they said. A team of doctors from a few government and private hospitals has been kept on standby to assist the doctors attending to him, if needed, sources told PTI.

The additional team includes doctors from Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH), Maulana Azad Medical College, and another leading private hospital, they said. Jain was shifted to the ICU of the Max Hospital from the RGSSH, a city government facility after his condition had deteriorated.

RGSSH is a dedicated COVID-19 facility but does not have permission to conduct plasma therapy. "We had done all the formalities for it before sending him to Max Hospital for the plasma therapy, as his condition was deteriorating," a source at the city government hospital said.

Doctors at the RGSSH on Thursday said the minister had been diagnosed with pneumonia and his oxygen saturation level had also dipped, prompting hospital authorities to shift him to an intensive care unit. He had tested positive for COVID-19 on June 17, a day after he was admitted to RGSSH, after running a high-grade fever and suffering a sudden drop in oxygen levels.

