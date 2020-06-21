Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yoga can be solution for stress created by COVID-19: V-P

"Yoga remains an incredibly simple but powerful instrument to prevent and control lifestyle diseases,"  Naidu observed. Referring to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the physical and mental health of the people, the Vice President said the world is going through challenging times and "we simply cannot allow the pandemic to get the better of us.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2020 12:16 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 12:16 IST
Yoga can be solution for stress created by COVID-19: V-P

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday said people should be physically and mentally healthy to put up a united fight against the novel coronavirus as humanity cannot allow the pandemic to get the better of it. He also said that yoga can be an effective solution for the high level of stress that the pandemic has created in our lives.

“Yoga is a relatively low-risk, high-yield approach to improving overall health and its full potential must be harnessed," he said addressing an event to mark the International Day of Yoga. Expressing concern over instances of youngsters ending their lives "when unable to cope with the modern-day pressures and stress", he said all such deaths were completely avoidable. Yoga can help in dealing effectively with problems like depression, anxiety and stress, which have become all-pervasive due to modern lifestyle, he said according to a statement.

Pointing out that the pandemic was not the only health crisis that was threatening the well-being of the people, he expressed concern over the increase in lifestyle diseases. Quoting the WHO, he said it was estimated that 63 per cent of all deaths in India in 2016 were because of non-communicable diseases (NCDs). "Yoga remains an incredibly simple but powerful instrument to prevent and control lifestyle diseases,"  Naidu observed.

Referring to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the physical and mental health of the people, the Vice President said the world is going through challenging times and "we simply cannot allow the pandemic to get the better of us. We have to unite and put up a stronger fight and to ensure that we are healthy, both physically and mentally." He also urged educational institutions to include yoga as part of online learning programmes being held in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, saying it is one of the best options to improve the body's immunity. He said yoga is a unique gift of India to the world which is successfully transforming millions of lives around the globe.

He said children must be introduced to Yoga at a young age. Observing that the 5,000-year-old tradition is not a mere workout, he said, "It is a science that emphasises balance, poise, grace, equanimity, peace and harmony". Calling for large-scale scientific experimentation to further explore the immense possibilities of yoga as a wellness solution,  Naidu said it is a mode of therapy or "yog chikitsa" that has become extremely popular..

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You: Remark on BTS & Jungkook in Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s K drama

How Song Hye-Kyo’s career stated, beautiful actress shares many things in interview

Song Joong-Ki talks on his private life, actor’s movie Space Sweepers with Kim Tae-ri delayed

Health News Roundup: U.S. finds alternative partners to WHO, except for polio: U.S. official; Brazil to exceed 1 million COVID-19 cases as virus rages and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Judge: Bolton can publish book despite efforts to block it

Former national security adviser John Bolton can move forward in publishing his tell-all book, a federal judge ruled Saturday, despite efforts by the Trump administration to block the release because of concerns that classified information ...

Asanas on ice blocks, silambam asanas mark IYD amidst lockdown

A rapid sequenceof yogasanas for an hour on huge ice blocks and asanas with silambam, a traditional Tamil martial arts, marked the sixth International Day of Yogacelebrations in Tamil Nadu on Sunday. The Coronavirus pandemic did not appear ...

Shooting, protests test Atlanta's image of Black prosperity

Police cars burned in the streets of Atlanta as protesters smashed windows and spray-painted graffiti outside CNN headquarters. Even during the national outcry over police brutality and racial injustice, Chassidy Evans struggled to understa...

Sky gazers in city gather on rooftops to witness solar eclipse

Sky gazers and space enthusiasts in the city have all geared up to watch the annular solar eclipse, as the celestial phenomenon began here on Sunday at 1046 am. Several people went up to to their rooftops to witness the rare celestial treat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020