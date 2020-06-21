Germany's coronavirus reproduction rate jumps to 2.88 on Sunday -RKI
Reuters | Frankfurt | Updated: 21-06-2020 22:42 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 22:35 IST
The coronavirus reproduction rate in Germany jumped to 2.88 on Sunday, up from 1.79 a day earlier, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for public health said, taking infections above the level needed to contain it over the longer term. A reproduction rate, or 'R', of 2.88 means that out of 100 people who contracted the virus, a further 288 other people will get infected. A rate of less than one is needed to gradually contain the disease.
The number, a sharp increase from 1.06 on Friday, is based on RKI's 4-day average. On a 7-day average, the reproduction rate jumped to 2.03, RKI Statistics from Sunday showed.
