Left Menu
Development News Edition

Serological survey to be conducted between June 27 to July 20 in Delhi: MHA on COVID-19 situation

A serological survey will be conducted across Delhi between June 27 and July 10 and samples of 20,000 people will be tested for COVID-19, said Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2020 23:55 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 23:33 IST
Serological survey to be conducted between June 27 to July 20 in Delhi: MHA on COVID-19 situation
Union Home Minister Amit Shah chairing a meeting on coronavirus situation in Delhi. Image Credit: ANI

A serological survey will be conducted across Delhi between June 27 and July 10 and samples of 20,000 people will be tested for COVID-19, said Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Sunday. This has been decided in the meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah which was attended by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, LG Anil Baijal and other senior officials. In the meeting, the discussion was held on Dr Paul's Committee Report on Containment Strategy on COVID-19 in Delhi.

"Major points of containment Strategy set by Dr Paul are--Renewed delimitation of Containment Zones, strict monitoring and control over the limits, activities within them, Contact Tracing of all infected persons and Quarantining of Contacts, including use of Arogya Setu App, Each house outside containment zones should be listed and monitored, through which Delhi can get complete information and COVID positive cases to be kept in a hospital, COVID Care Center or Home isolation. COVID Care Centers to be run properly with the help of voluntary organizations/NGOs," MHA said in an official release. Home Ministry said that, according to Dr Paul's report, each district of Delhi will be connected to a large hospital. Delhi Government should fix a plan by June 22, constitute district level teams by June 23, revised the delimitation of all container zones by June 26, Survey Containment Zones by June 30.

"The Delhi government should assess every deceased. It should tell how many days before a patients' death, he was brought to the hospital. If he was in home isolation, he was brought in at the right time or not," it said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

ICMR installs sophisticated COVID-19 testing machine to ramp up tests in Patna

Health News Roundup:  French coronavirus deaths rise by 19 to 29,633; India reports record rise in coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nepal proposes giving citizenship to foreign woman married to Nepali man after 7 years of union

A key parliamentary panel in Nepal has proposed to amend the countrys Citizenship Act that would require a foreign woman married to a Nepali national to wait seven years for naturalized citizenship. Nepals main opposition parties decried th...

Hungary's leading website index.hu says its independence is at risk

The editor-in-chief of Hungarys news website index.hu said on Sunday the outlet that has been a leading critic of Prime Minister Viktor Orbans government was at risk of losing its independence because of what it called external influence. S...

COVID-19 death toll rises to 555 in West Bengal with 15 more fatalities

The death toll due to COVID-19 in West Bengal rose to 555 on Sunday after 15 more people succumbed to the disease, while the tally reached 13,531 with 441 fresh cases, the state health department said in a bulletin. All the fresh deaths wer...

Delhi on high alert after intelligence inputs about terror threat

The Delhi Police ha been put on high alert following intelligence inputs about a probable terror threat to the national capital, sources said on Sunday. Intelligence agencies have alerted police on the possibility of four to five men enteri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020