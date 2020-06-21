62 more COVID cases detected in Jharkhand; tally rises to

Sixty-two more people tested positive for novel coronavirus infection in Jharkhand on Sunday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 2,089, a government bulletin said. Now, the total number of active cases in the state is 672.

In all, 11 people have died of the disease since March 31, the bulletin said. The highest fatality of four was reported from Ranchi, followed by two in Bokaro, and one each in Giridih, Gumla, Hazaribag, Koderma and Simdega.

A total of 1,406 people, including two during the day, have recovered from the disease and discharged from various hospitals. Out of the total confirmed cases, 1,699 are migrants.

Till date, 1,22,757 swab samples were collected and 1,21,770 tests completed, the bulletin said..