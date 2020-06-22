Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazil passes 50,000 coronavirus deaths as outbreak worsens

Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 22-06-2020 03:38 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 03:38 IST
Brazil passes 50,000 coronavirus deaths as outbreak worsens

Brazil officially passed 50,000 coronavirus deaths on Sunday, with more than 1 million total cases, the Health Ministry said.

Brazil, the world's No. 2 coronavirus hot spot after the United States, now has a total of 1,085,038 confirmed cases and 50,617 deaths, up from 49,976 on Saturday, the ministry said. Experts say the true numbers are a lot higher because of a lack of widespread testing.

TRENDING

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

ICMR installs sophisticated COVID-19 testing machine to ramp up tests in Patna

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

George Soros conspiracy theories surge as protests sweep US

They say he hires protesters and rents buses to transport them. Some say he has people stash piles of bricks to be hurled into glass storefronts or at police. George Soros, the billionaire investor and philanthropist who has long been a tar...

Pirated editions of John Bolton memoir have appeared online

John Boltons memoir officially comes out Tuesday after surviving a security review and a legal challenge from the Justice Department. But over the weekend, it was available in ways even his publisher is hoping to prevent. A PDF of The Room ...

Brazil passes 50,000 coronavirus deaths as outbreak worsens

Brazil officially passed 50,000 coronavirus deaths on Sunday, with more than 1 million total cases, the Health Ministry said.Brazil, the worlds No. 2 coronavirus hot spot after the United States, now has a total of 1,085,038 confirmed cases...

Mixwell rolls to G2 Valorant Invitational championship

Completing a weekend in which they hardly seemed challenged, Team Mixwell breezed through the semifinals and final to win the G2 Esports Valorant Invitational on Sunday. Mixwell pocketed 10,000 euros 11,210 for the win, while runner-up Team...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020