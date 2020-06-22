Brazil passes 50,000 coronavirus deaths as outbreak worsens

Brazil officially passed 50,000 coronavirus deaths on Sunday, with more than 1 million total cases, the Health Ministry said.

Brazil, the world's No. 2 coronavirus hot spot after the United States, now has a total of 1,085,038 confirmed cases and 50,617 deaths, up from 49,976 on Saturday, the ministry said. Experts say the true numbers are a lot higher because of a lack of widespread testing.