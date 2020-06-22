Left Menu
Development News Edition

China's annual dog-meat fair opens; activists hope for last time

"I do hope Yulin will change not only for the sake of the animals but also for the health and safety of its people," said Peter Li, China policy specialist with the Humane Society International, an animal rights group. "Allowing mass gatherings to trade in and consume dog meat in crowded markets and restaurants in the name of a festival poses a significant public health risk," he said.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 22-06-2020 11:27 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 11:20 IST
China's annual dog-meat fair opens; activists hope for last time
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

China's notorious dog meat festival has opened in defiance of a government campaign to improve animal welfare and reduce risks to health highlighted by the novel coronavirus outbreak, but activists are hopeful its days are numbered. The annual 10-day festival in the southwestern city of Yulin usually attracts thousands of visitors, many of whom buy dogs for the pot that are on display in cramped cages, but campaigners said the numbers this year have dwindled.

The government is drawing up new laws to prohibit the wildlife trade and protect pets, and campaigners are hoping that this year will be the last time the festival is held. "I do hope Yulin will change not only for the sake of the animals but also for the health and safety of its people," said Peter Li, China policy specialist with the Humane Society International, an animal rights group.

"Allowing mass gatherings to trade in and consume dog meat in crowded markets and restaurants in the name of a festival poses a significant public health risk," he said. The coronavirus, which is believed to have originated in horseshoe bats before crossing into humans in a market in the city of Wuhan, has forced China to reassess its relationship with animals, and it has vowed to ban the wildlife trade.

In April, Shenzhen became the first city in China to ban the consumption of dogs, with others expected to follow. The agriculture ministry also decided to classify dogs as pets rather than livestock, though it remains unclear how the reclassification will affect Yulin's trade.

Zhang Qianqian, an animal rights activist who was in Yulin on Saturday, said it was only a matter of time before the dog-meat festival was banned. "From what we understand from our conversations with meat sellers, leaders have said the consumption of dog meat won't be allowed in the future," she said.

"But banning dog-meat consumption is going to be hard and will take some time."

TRENDING

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

Health News Roundup: Beijing can screen almost 1 million people daily; Indonesia reports 862 new COVID infections and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Start Digital Yoga with ex-Moody's Nimish Dayalu on International Yoga Day 2020

New Delhi India, June 22 ANINewsVoir In times like these, mental and physical health have taken backstage. Especially for corporate employees, there are added stress triggers, including lay-offs, salary cuts, unpaid leaves, and improper wor...

China reserves right to react to Japan city bill on disputed islands

China said on Monday it reserves the right to respond to a Japanese citys administrative bill over disputed islands between Beijing and Tokyo. Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said during a briefing the Chinese government has ...

FOREX-Aussie and Kiwi dollars lead gains; dollar falls

The U.S. dollar fell in overnight trading on Monday, edging away from last weeks two-and-a-half-week highs, while the riskier New Zealand and Australian dollars gained as fears of a second wave of COVID-19 did little to dampen investors ris...

German FinMin sees resolution soon on top court's ECB ruling

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Monday there would soon be a resolution without drama to a ruling by Germanys constitutional court that took aim at the European Central Banks flagship stimulus programme.This is not a drama witho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020