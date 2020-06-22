Left Menu
Mizoram's doctor MLA who darts to attend to sick in remote areas

Once a doctor, always a doctor -- is the dictum that pulsates in Mizoram legislator ZR Thiamsanga who rushed to the help of an ailing security personnel guarding the Indo-Myanmar border, crossing a stream and walking several kilometres.

22-06-2020
Once a doctor, always a doctor -- is the dictum that pulsates in Mizoram legislator ZR Thiamsanga who rushed to the help of an ailing security personnel guarding the Indo-Myanmar border, crossing a stream and walking several kilometres. Thiamsanga, a doctor by profession who gave up regular practice after being elected to the Assembly in 2018, often puts on his stethoscope to attend to medical emergencies in remote areas.

Accompanied by his daughter MS Dawngzuali, who is also a doctor, Thiamsanga headed to the remote Tiau river on the Indo-Myanmar border on Saturday when he was informed that an Indian Reserve Batallion personnel was having an acute stomach ache. The jawan was part of a team deputed there to prevent cross-border movement in order to check the spread of coronavirus, officials said.

We were informed that a security personnel was having severe abdominal pain and needed immediate treatment. We rushed to the duty post but we had to walk on foot for several kilometres as our vehicle could not cross a stream. We examined the patient and luckily he has no perforation in the stomach, Thiamsanga told PTI. The patient was administered fast aid and referred to the Champhai district hospital for further treatment, he said.

The 62-year-old MLA, who is also the chairman of the government's medical operational team on COVID-19, is no stranger to such exigencies. On April 27, he rushed to the remote Sangau village in Lawngtlai district to treat a pregnant woman who was having abnormal pain.

"I referred her to Siaha district hospital as good medical facilities were not available at Sangau to treat her. Later, I was informed that she delivered a child and is safe and sound, Thiamsanga said.

A local leader from Sangau said the Champhai North legislator hired a vehicle to transport the pregnant woman to the hospital. Thiamsanga always carries medicines and medical equipment with him.

He said that he considers treating needy patients, especially in rural areas, as his responsibility. I always carry medicines and other medical equipment so that I can help people who need treatment, he said.

Thiamsanga completed his MBBS in 1985 and MD in 1995 from the Regional Medical College in Imphal and retired as head of department (obstetrics and gynaecology) at the Aizawl Civil Hospital in May 2018. He contested the 2018 election on a Mizo National Front (MNF) ticket and defeated sitting Congress MLA TT Zothansanga.

He is at present also the vice-chairman of the state Health and Family Welfare Board..

