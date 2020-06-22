Left Menu
19 deaths, 605 new virus cases in UP; total count 18,322

Nineteen more people died from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh on Monday as 605 new cases pushed the state’s infection tally to 18,322, a senior government official said So far, 569 people have succumbed to the infection in the state. About new cases, he said,”As many as 605 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in the state while so far 569 coronavirus patients have died.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 22-06-2020 16:57 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 16:57 IST
19 deaths, 605 new virus cases in UP; total count 18,322

Nineteen more people died from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh on Monday as 605 new cases pushed the state’s infection tally to 18,322, a senior government official said

So far, 569 people have succumbed to the infection in the state. Briefing reporters here, Principal Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said soon they will launch antigen tests in Lucknow, Allahabad, Varanasi, Kanpur Nagar and the Delhi NCR region for the detection of virus cases. About new cases, he said,”As many as 605 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in the state while so far 569 coronavirus patients have died. The count of active cases in the state stands at 6,152." The official said till now, 11,601 people have recovered from the disease, which is 63.31 per of the total COVID-19 cases in the state. He said targeted random sampling of those staying in old-age homes, juvenile homes, urban slums, vendors and delivery boys is on. This will help identify and administer treatment to coronavirus patients, he said. Random sampling has also been done in some of the jails. Prasad said COVID helpdesks have been established in most primary and community health centres in the state. He said so far, no vaccine has been developed for this disease due to which people need to stay alert, cover face and nose, and adhere to the slogan "do gaj doori, mask hai zaroori”.

