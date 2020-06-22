No new coronavirus deaths in Netherlands as cases fall

No new coronavirus deaths in Netherlands as cases fallReuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 22-06-2020 18:33 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 17:42 IST
The Netherlands registered 69 new coronavirus cases on Monday, and no deaths from the disease, the country's health authorities said in their daily update.
It was the first 24-hour period with no new deaths registered by the National Institute of Health (RIVM) since March 9.
Dutch cases have declined gradually since reaching a peek at the start of April. Lockdown measures have been gradually phased out, though social distancing rules remain in place.
