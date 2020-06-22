Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gilead plans to produce 2 million remdesivir courses by 2020 end

Reuters | Updated: 22-06-2020 19:52 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 19:42 IST
Gilead plans to produce 2 million remdesivir courses by 2020 end
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Gilead Sciences Inc is planning to make more than two million courses of its potential COVID-19 drug remdesivir by the end of the year and start trials of an easier-to-use inhaled version in August, the company said on Monday.

Remdesivir, which is currently administered intravenously, is the first drug to show effectiveness against COVID-19 in human trials, and its emergency use has been permitted by several countries including the United States. An inhaled formulation would be given through a nebulizer, which could potentially allow for easier use outside hospitals, Gilead said.

Gilead has set up licensing agreements with nine generic drugmakers to ramp up supply of remdesivir, Chief Executive Officer Daniel O'Day said in a statement. (https://bit.ly/3eqpEJ9)

TRENDING

HIGHLIGHTS

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump says would only meet Maduro to discuss Venezuelan president's exit

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday walked back comments that he would consider meeting Nicolas Maduro, saying he would only do so to discuss the Venezuelan presidents departure from office.In an interview published on Sunday, Trump said ...

China must redress "unbalanced" trade ties, says EU's von der Leyen

The European Union is demanding that China redress an unbalanced trade and investment relationship and open its markets wider to European firms, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday.We continue to have an unbala...

Live jewellery auctions resuming but online sales 'here to stay' - Sotheby's

Rare coloured diamonds and historic gems will be seeking new owners at Sothebys semi-annual sale in Geneva this week, as live auctions resume after a suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic.During the lockdown period, Sothebys saw a mass...

Turkey dismisses Egyptian warning of Libya intervention

Egypts warning that it could intervene directly in neighboring Libya will not deter Turkey supporting its Libyan allies, a senior Turkish official said on Monday, amid tensions between regional rivals Cairo and Ankara. Turkey backs Libyas i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020