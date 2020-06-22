Doctor at Fortis Escorts hospital dies of COVID-19: Sources

A doctor of a leading private hospital here has died of COVID-19, sources said on Monday. Sources at Fortis Escorts Heart Institute in Okhla in South Delhi said authorities have been informed about it. More details are awaited.

Several hundreds of healthcare workers, including doctors and nurses, have been infected with COVID-19 till date in the national capital. A 39-year-old doctor from Odisha died of COVID-19 in the ICU of a Delhi government hospital on Saturday.

The doctor (name withheld), who belonged to Cuttack district, succumbed to the disease at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, a dedicated COVID-19 facility, officials said.