Left Menu
Development News Edition

Only seriously ill coronavirus patients to be admitted in COVID hospitals: K'taka Deputy CM

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan on Monday said that serious symptomatic patients would be kept in COVID-19 hospitals and the asymptomatic patients would be kept in COVID care centres.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 22-06-2020 20:30 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 20:30 IST
Only seriously ill coronavirus patients to be admitted in COVID hospitals: K'taka Deputy CM
Karnataka Deptuty CM Dr CN Ashwath Narayan speaking to ANI on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan on Monday said that serious symptomatic patients would be kept in COVID-19 hospitals and the asymptomatic patients would be kept in COVID care centres. "Serious symptomatic patients will be admitted to COVID-19 hospitals and the rest of the COVID-19 patients would be kept at Covid care centres. We'll be having not less than 20,000 beds at these centres. We have a big number of beds at COVID hospitals and we would also be listing private hospitals as well," said the Karnataka Deputy CM while speaking to ANI.

"We need to keep increasing facilitation and ensure that there is no problem in admitting them or getting them treated," he said further. Narayan added, "To control the number of COVID-19 cases, we need to work strongly on the prevention. The source where more cases have been reported, we need to identify areas of high-density population and give more attention and preference."

This comes after the director of Health and Family Welfare Services on Saturday issued a notification stating that COVID care centres would be meant to manage asymptomatic patients; dedicated COVID health centres would be meant for managing mild to moderate symptomatic patients and dedicated COVID hospitals which meant for managing serious patients. The notification further informed that nearly 75 per cent COVID-19 patients fall in the asymptomatic category.

"In the view of public interest Sri Ravishankar Guruji Ashram, Kanteerava Indoor Stadium and Koramangala Indoor Stadium have been designated to function as COVID care centres," the notification added further. (ANI)

TRENDING

HIGHLIGHTS

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France, Germany appeal for swift EU deal on coronavirus recovery aid

France and Germany on Monday pressed for a quick agreement among European Union leaders on the size and payout details of a joint fund aimed at helping the hardest hit member states to recover more quickly from the coronavirus pandemic.Spea...

Death threat to UP CM: Lucknow court denies bail to accused

A Lucknow court on Monday rejected the bail plea of the man accused of issuing death threats to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on WhatsApp. The court of Additional Sessions Judge Durg Narayan Singh also denied bail to Sayed Mo...

Delhi chief secy directs officials to implement all MHA COVID-19 directions including re-mapping of containment zones, contact-tracing.

Delhi chief secy directs officials to implement all MHA COVID-19 directions including re-mapping of containment zones, contact-tracing....

LAC face-off: India, China hold 2nd round of Lt Gen talks; Army chief along with top army commanders review situation

Indian and Chinese militaries on Monday held a second round of Lt General-level talks in an attempt to ease tensions between the two countries following the violent clashes in Galwan Valley that left 20 Indian Army personnel dead, even as c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020