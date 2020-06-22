Left Menu
Development News Edition

Three players of Pakistan cricket team test positive for COVID-19: PCB

Pakistan cricketers Haider Ali, Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan have tested positive for COVID-19 after being screened in Rawalpindi ahead of their tour of England next month, the country's cricket board (PCB) said on Monday. "The players had shown no symptoms until they were tested in Rawalpindi on Sunday," the PCB said in a statement.

Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 23-06-2020 12:21 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 23:46 IST
Three players of Pakistan cricket team test positive for COVID-19: PCB
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan cricketers Haider Ali, Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan have tested positive for COVID-19 after being screened in Rawalpindi ahead of their tour of England next month, the country's cricket board (PCB) said on Monday.

"The players had shown no symptoms until they were tested in Rawalpindi on Sunday," the PCB said in a statement. "The PCB medical panel is in contact with the three who have been advised to immediately go into self-isolation." The PCB said Imad Wasim and Usman Shinwari, who were also screened in Rawalpindi, tested negative for the virus.

The PCB added that other players and staff apart from Shoaib Malik, bowling coach Waqar Younis and physio Cliffe Deacon were tested in Lahore, Peshawar and Karachi on Monday, with the test results expected on Tuesday. Pakistan's test and limited overs squads are set to tour England for three tests and three Twenty20 internationals. They were due to fly out later this month to quarantine themselves ahead of the first test on July 30.

Earlier this month, former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi said he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Former Wirecard CEO detained on accusation of inflating balance sheet - prosecutors

Former Wirecard Chief Executive Markus Braun has been detained on accusations of inflating the companys balance sheet and revenues to make it appear stronger and more attractive for investors and customers, prosecutors said in a statement o...

Winston Peters concerned about annexation by Israel of parts of West Bank

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters today expressed the serious concern of the New Zealand Government about the proposed annexation by Israel of parts of the West Bank. The comments are in advance of the 1 July date set by Israel for a ...

CIL's coal allocation under e-auction for non-power sector jumps to 6 MT in Apr-May

Coal Indias fuel allocation under the exclusive e-auction scheme for non-power consumers like steel and cement jumped five-fold to 6.10 million tonnes MT in the last two months. The state-owned company had allocated 1.20 MT of coal to non-p...

China says reports about 40 casualties on the Chinese side during face-off with Indian Army is "fake news."

China says reports about 40 casualties on the Chinese side during face-off with Indian Army is fake news. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020