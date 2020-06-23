Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan expected to compile next econ stimulus in fall, says PM Abe's ally

Japan is expected to compile a stimulus package to boost the economy in the autumn, as its previous two packages were aimed at preventing firms and households from bankruptcy amid the coronavirus pandemic, a close ally of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said. Akira Amari, head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's tax panel, said in an interview with Reuters on Monday that it was not out of the question that Abe could call a snap election this fall before his term as the premier ends next September.

Reuters | Updated: 23-06-2020 04:30 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 04:30 IST
Japan expected to compile next econ stimulus in fall, says PM Abe's ally

Japan is expected to compile a stimulus package to boost the economy in the autumn, as its previous two packages were aimed at preventing firms and households from bankruptcy amid the coronavirus pandemic, a close ally of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said.

Akira Amari, head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's tax panel, said in an interview with Reuters on Monday that it was not out of the question that Abe could call a snap election this fall before his term as the premier ends next September. Support for Abe has fallen due to dissatisfaction with his handling of the pandemic, his attempt to extend top prosecutors' retirement age, an arrest of an ex-justice minister and suspicions of wasteful public spending in programmes to support tourism and small companies.

Amid deepening damage to his popularity, there has been some speculation Abe may call a snap election. "The government is expected to compile a full-scale economic stimulus package to support growth this fall as the previous two were to protect lives, jobs and firms. In that sense, comprehensive steps to boost the economy are not in place yet," Amari said.

"The chance is not zero that the premier will seek the public mandate with pledging a full-scale economic package this fall." Abe said last week that he was not at all thinking of calling a snap election but would not hesitate to do so if needed.

The government has compiled two stimulus packages so far totalling $2.2 trillion to ease damage caused by the coronavirus crisis but over half of the respondents to a Reuters survey were critical of the response. Amari, a former economy minister, played a key role in the premier's "Abenomics" policy, a mix of aggressive fiscal, monetary stimulus and pro-growth steps. He said he would disagree with the idea of cutting Japan's sales tax to help the economy but cash payouts would be more effective.

Asked about Japan's ballooning public debt, which is the highest among advanced economies, Amari said discussions of primary budget balance would be a long way off.

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Nigeria cuts production of 13.67 million barrels of oil amid COVID-19 lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. accuses India of unfair practices on charter flights

The U.S. Transportation Department on Monday accused the Indian government of engaging in unfair and discriminatory practices on charter air transportation services to and from India and issued an order requiring Indian air carriers to appl...

Blazers' Ariza reportedly will miss restart to visit son

Portland Trail Blazers forward Trevor Ariza reportedly will opt out of the NBAs restart in Orlando, Fla., next month in order to make himself available for a one-month visitation window with his 12-year-old son. According to ESPN, Ariza and...

UK citizens' assembly backs climate-friendly coronavirus recovery

By Megan Rowling June 23 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Britains post-coronavirus economic recovery plan should be used to help cut its climate-heating emissions to net zero, a citizens assembly set up to give insights on how to achieve that ...

Britain's finance sector too slow to hire women to top jobs

Britains finance ministry wants more ambitious diversity targets at financial firms as the pace of hiring women to top jobs is too slow, a review said on Tuesday. A Women in Finance charter was launched in 2016 by the finance ministry in a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020