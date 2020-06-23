Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sanofi eyes approval of COVID-19 vaccine by first half of 2021

The other, being developed with U.S. company Translate Bio Inc, relies on a different technology known as mRNA, similar to the Moderna approach. Clinical trials of the vaccine developed with GSK, described as a recombinant vaccine because of the use of GSK's boosting adjuvant, are to start in September.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 23-06-2020 11:47 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 11:21 IST
Sanofi eyes approval of COVID-19 vaccine by first half of 2021
Representative Image

French drugmaker Sanofi SA said on Tuesday it expects to get approval for the potential COVID-19 vaccine it is developing with Britain's GlaxoSmithKline Plc by the first half of next year, faster than previously anticipated. Sanofi, which is hosting virtual research and development event, and GSK had said in April the vaccine, if successful, would be available in the second half of 2021.

"We are being guided by our dialogue with regulatory authorities," Sanofi research chief John Reed told reporters when asked about the accelerated time frame. There are currently no vaccines to prevent the coronavirus that has infected more than 9 million people and killed over 469,000 globally, and only a couple of medicines that have demonstrated benefit in hospitalized COVID-19 patients in clinical trials.

Many drugmakers are racing to come up with a safe and effective vaccine that can be produced at large scale. Moderna Inc, the University of Oxford in collaboration with AstraZeneca Plc, and an alliance of BioNTech and Pfizer Inc grabbed headlines by moving to human trials as early as March.

Sanofi Chief Executive Paul Hudson said the firsts in the race now were not assured of securing victory. "There are companies moving faster, but let us be brutally clear, speed has three downsides," he said of the competition.

"They are using existing work, in many cases done for SARS; it is likely not to be as efficacious, and there is no guarantee on supply in large volumes," Hudson said. The probability of success for Sanofi is "higher than anybody else," the CEO said.

The comments echoed those of GSK, whose chief medical officer for vaccines told Reuters on Friday the company was aiming at the quality before speed. Sanofi, whose Pasteur vaccines division has a long-established reputation, notably in flu, is currently working on two vaccine projects.

One uses an adjuvant made by GSK to potentially boost its efficacy. It has received financial support from the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA). The other, being developed with U.S. company Translate Bio Inc, relies on a different technology known as mRNA, similar to the Moderna approach.

Clinical trials of the vaccine developed with GSK, described as a recombinant vaccine because of the use of GSK's boosting adjuvant, are to start in September. Trials of the mRNA vaccine candidate should begin around the end of the year, the company said. Sanofi said it had the capacity to produce up to 1 billion doses a year of its recombinant vaccine, and that it would be able to supply up to 360 million doses of its mRNA vaccine annually.

In April, Sanofi said it had manufacturing capacity for 600 million doses for its recombinant vaccine, with the ambition to double production by mid-2021. The company also said it would expand its collaboration with Translate Bio on developing vaccines, in a deal which will give the U.S. group $425 million in upfront payments.

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nestle to rename Aussie candies amid race debate

Nestle will change the name of two popular Australian confectionery products, Red Skins, and Chicos sweets, the food, and beverage giant said on Tuesday, amid a global debate over racial inequality. The move is part of the corporate worlds ...

Three players of Pakistan cricket team test positive for COVID-19

Pakistan cricketers Haider Ali, Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan have tested positive for COVID-19 after being screened in Rawalpindi ahead of their tour of England next month, the countrys cricket board PCB said on Monday.The players had shown n...

Physical distancing, face mask use could help avoid second COVID-19 wave: Study

Physical distancing and other interventions such as the use of face masks and hand hygiene may help prevent a second wave of COVID-19 infections, and remove the need for future lockdowns, according to a modelling study. The findings, publis...

Protesters try to pull down Andrew Jackson statue in DC

Protesters tried to pull down a statue of President Andrew Jackson near the White House Monday night before being dispersed by police. WUSA-TV in Washington reported that police used pepper spray to move protesters out of Lafayette Square, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020