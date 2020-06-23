Left Menu
PM CARES Fund allocates Rs. 2000cr for supply of Made-in-India ventilators

Out of the 50000 ventilators, 30000 ventilators are being manufactured by M/s Bharat Electronics Limited. 

New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2020 13:59 IST
Further a sum of Rs. 1000 crore has already been released to States/UTs for the welfare of the migrant labourers.  Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

PM CARES Fund Trust has allocated Rs. 2000 crore for supply of 50000 'Made-in-India' ventilators to government-run COVID hospitals in all States/UTs. Further, a sum of Rs. 1000 crore has been allocated for the welfare of migrant labourers.

Out of the 50000 ventilators, 30000 ventilators are being manufactured by M/s Bharat Electronics Limited. The remaining 20000 ventilators are being manufactured by AgVa Healthcare (10000), AMTZ Basic (5650), AMTZ High End (4000) and Allied Medical (350). So far 2923 ventilators have been manufactured, out of which 1340 ventilators have already been delivered to the States/UTs. The prominent recipients include Maharashtra (275), Delhi (275), Gujarat (175), Bihar (100), Karnataka (90), Rajasthan (75). By the end of June 2020, additional 14,000 ventilators will be delivered to all States/UTs.

Further a sum of Rs. 1000 crore has already been released to States/UTs for the welfare of the migrant labourers. The distribution of the fund is based on the formula of 50% weightage for the population as per 2011 census, 40% weightage for a number of positive COVID-19 cases and 10 % for equal distribution among all the States/UTs. This assistance is to be used for arranging accommodation, food, medical treatment and transportation of the migrants. The main recipients of the grant are Maharashtra (181 cr), Uttar Pradesh (103 cr), Tamil Nadu (83 cr), Gujarat (66 cr), Delhi (55 cr), West Bengal (53 cr), Bihar (51 cr), Madhya Pradesh (50 cr), Rajasthan (50 cr) and Karnataka (34 cr).

(With Inputs from PIB)

