Left Menu
Development News Edition

Taiwan raps China for military activity, says it should fight virus instead

China should focus on fighting the resurgent coronavirus in Beijing rather than "disturbing" Taiwan with military drills near the Chinese-claimed island, Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang told reporters on Tuesday. Tsai says Taiwan is already an independent country called the Republic of China, its official name.

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 23-06-2020 14:17 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 14:10 IST
Taiwan raps China for military activity, says it should fight virus instead
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

China should focus on fighting the resurgent coronavirus in Beijing rather than "disturbing" Taiwan with military drills near the Chinese-claimed island, Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang told reporters on Tuesday. China's air force has buzzed Taiwan at least eight times in the past two weeks, Taiwan's military says, sending fighters and bombers into Taiwan's air defence identification zone where they have been warned off by patrolling Taiwanese jets.

"China is very big, and has never given up the use of force to deal with Taiwan. China has always, with such a serious epidemic, sent their aircraft and ships around Taiwan, really disturbing Taiwan," Su said, adding that Taiwan only wants to be a "contributor to regional peace". "At this time it seems a second wave is happening in China's Beijing. China, as a large country, should put its national strength into looking after people, reducing the impact of the epidemic and safeguarding regional peace. That would be better."

A new cluster of infections linked to a sprawling wholesale food centre erupted almost two weeks ago in the Chinese capital, a city of more than 20 million people. The new coronavirus was first reported in China's Wuhan late last year. China claims Taiwan as its own territory, and has previously said its drills near the island are routine and designed to show its determination to protect its sovereignty. Taiwan has shown no interest in being run by autocratic China.

China has never renounced the use of force to bring Taiwan under its control. One of China's most senior generals last month said China would attack if there was no other way of stopping Taiwan becoming independent. China is deeply suspicious of Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, who it accuses of being a separatist intent on declaring formal independence. Tsai says Taiwan is already an independent country called the Republic of China, its official name.

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Queen honoured with Royal Mail stamps for band's 50th anniversary

To celebrate legendary rock band Queens golden anniversary, Britains Royal Mail is issuing 13 special postage stamps to honour the group. Formed in 1970, the band, made up of Brian May, Roger Taylor, John Deacon and the late Freddie Mercury...

Thailand's tourism social enterprises help locals hit by coronavirus

By Nanchanok Wongsamuth BANGKOK, June 23 Thomson Reuters Foundation - When Thai travel consultancy Local Alike saw its revenue drop to zero due to the coronavirus outbreak, it started selling products from villages through social media.The ...

World Bank provides cash transfers to help keep Tongan students in school

The Government of Tonga and the World Bank have provided conditional cash transfers to 1,162 Tongan households at a project launch in the Tongan capital, Nukualofa as part of an effort to address the financial constraints many households fa...

2 cr construction workers get nearly Rs 5K cr cash aid in lockdown

New Delhi, Jun 23 PTI&#160;Two crore building and other construction workers BOCW received cash assistance of Rs 4,957 crores during the COVID-19 induced lockdown, the Ministry of Labour Employment said on Tuesday. In a significant move, t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020