Reuters | Updated: 23-06-2020 15:10 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 15:10 IST
Global merchandise trade fell by a record amount in the first months of the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but stopped short of a worst-case scenario, the World Trade Organization said on Tuesday, after the World Health Organization flagged "worrying increases" in Latin America. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* More than 9.1 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 472,834 have died, a Reuters tally showed as of 0857 GMT on Tuesday. * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.

* For a U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser. * Eikon users, see MacroVitals (cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098) for a case tracker and a summary of developments.

EUROPE * Germany's leading health official said the country was at risk of experiencing a second wave but added he was optimistic it could be prevented. He said there was no scientific evidence to suggest that social distancing rules should be lifted.

* Germany put its Guetersloh area into lockdown until June 30 after an outbreak at a meatpacking plant there. * The United Kingdom's suspected death toll has hit 54,089, according to a Reuters tally of official data sources that underline the country's status as one of the worst hit in the world.

* Russia reported 7,425 new cases on Tuesday, pushing its nationwide case total to 599,705, the world's third highest tally. * Spain's damaged economy needs urgent structural reforms, but should see some recovery in the second half of this year, the central bank head said.

AMERICAS * Black Americans enrolled in Medicare were around four times as likely as their white counterparts to be hospitalized for COVID-19, U.S. government data showed, as the national death toll exceeded 120,000 on Monday, with new cases spiking in several states.

* U.S. President Donald Trump suspended the entry of certain foreign workers, a move the White House said would help the coronavirus-battered economy, but which business groups strongly oppose. * Chile´s state-run Codelco said it would tighten anti-coronavirus measures at its El Teniente copper mine to maintain operations amid increasing worker angst.

* A British barrister is asking the United Nations to intervene with coal miner Cerrejon on behalf of indigenous Colombians allegedly suffering health damage amid the pandemic. ASIA-PACIFIC

* China should focus on fighting the resurgent coronavirus in Beijing rather than "disturbing" Taiwan with military drills, Taiwan's premier told reporters. Beijing's mass testing will soon enter a "fast track", a senior municipal health official said. * China, the world's top meat importer, said a Brazilian beef exporter and a pork plant in Britain had voluntarily suspended exports because of coronavirus infections.

* Singapore's prime minister announced the city-state would hold a national election imminently as he was satisfied a vote could be held safely despite the ongoing pandemic. * Tokyo Disney Resort will reopen on July 1, its operator said.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Saudi Arabia said it would bar arrivals from abroad to attend the haj this year, allowing only a limited number of Saudi citizens and residents to make the pilgrimage with social distancing measures enforced.

* Liberia's president extended a state of emergency by 30 days on Monday, citing an exponential increase in cases despite compulsory mask-wearing and stay-at-home orders. * Ivory Coast's cotton industry will struggle to cover costs after exporting just 20% of last season's fibre because of disruptions in top buying destinations, the cotton ginners' association told Reuters.

* Migratory birds have flocked to Pakistan in greater numbers this year, as lockdown measures have kept poachers away. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* French drugmaker Sanofi said it expects to get approval for a potential COVID-19 vaccine it is developing with GlaxoSmithKline by the first half of next year, faster than previously anticipated. * A trial of AstraZeneca's experimental COVID-19 vaccine in pigs has found that two doses produced a greater antibody response than a single dose, scientists said.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT * World stocks and risk currencies rallied on Tuesday on encouraging global economic data and assurances from U.S. President Donald Trump that the U.S.-China trade deal remained "fully intact" after confusion over its fate had emerged.

* The crisis will create room for mergers and acquisitions between euro zone banks since it is reducing profitability margins, European Central Bank supervisor Andrea Enria said. * Britain's finance ministry said it had spent almost $28.7 billion on a furlough programme that is supporting 9.2 million jobs.

* The Beijing-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) has approved $1 billion loans to help Indonesia. (Compiled by Sarah Morland; Editing by Gareth Jones)

