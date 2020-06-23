Left Menu
FACTBOX-What UK PM Johnson told parliament on latest lockdown relaxation

File photo Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday the conditions had been met to further relax the coronavirus lockdown in England from July 4. Below is what he told parliament.

ON RISK OF SECOND PEAK

"This pandemic has inflicted permanent scars. And we mourn everyone we have lost" "While we remain vigilant, we do not believe there is currently a risk of a second peak of infections that might overwhelm the NHS."

ON TWO-METRE SOCIAL DISTANCING RULE

"Given the significant fall in the prevalence of the virus, we can change the two-meter social distancing rule from the 4th of July."

"Where it is possible to keep two meters apart people should. But where it is not, we will advise people to keep a social distance of one meter plus - meaning they should remain one meter apart while taking mitigations to reduce the risk of transmission."

ON WHAT CAN REOPEN AND WHAT CAN'T

"Most leisure facilities and tourist attractions will reopen if they can do so safely, including outdoor gyms, and playgrounds, cinemas, museums, galleries, theme parks, and arcades, as well as libraries, social clubs, and community centers." "Close-proximity venues, such as nightclubs, soft play areas, indoor gyms, swimming pools, and spas will I'm afraid need to remain closed for now, as will bowling alleys and water parks."

"We will also work with the arts industry on specific guidance to enable choirs, orchestras, and theatres to resume live performances as soon as possible. Recreation and sport will be allowed, but indoor facilities including changing rooms and courts will remain closed, and people should only play close-contact team sports with members of their household."

ON APPLYING BRAKES IF NECESSARY

"The virus has not gone away - we will continue to monitor the data with the joint biosecurity center and our ever more effective test and trace system." "As we have seen in other countries, there will be flare-ups, for which local measures will be needed. And we will not hesitate to apply the brakes and reintroduce restrictions, even at the national level if required."

ON HIBERNATION COMING TO AN END

"Today we can say that our long, national hibernation is beginning to come to an end."

