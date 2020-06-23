85 new COVID-19 cases in Ladakh; number rises to 932
PTI | Leh | Updated: 23-06-2020 19:31 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 19:31 IST
The Union Territory of Ladakh on Tuesday recorded 85 fresh COVID-19 cases, raising its tally to 932, while 12 patients were cured of the disease and subsequently discharged from a hospital, officials said. While 65 persons tested positive for coronavirus in Kargil district, 20 others returned positive for the infection in Leh district, the health department officials said.
One person has died of the coronavirus, while 148 others, including 80 in Leh, have been cured of the disease so far. They included 12 patients who were discharged form a COVID hospital in Leh on Tuesday. With 85 new cases, the number of active cases in Ladakh has gone up to 783 -- 622 in Kargil and 161 in Leh, the officials said.
They said the condition of all 783 positive patients is stable..
