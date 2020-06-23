Left Menu
Development News Edition

NIPER comes up with immunity booster Herbal Tea

National Institutes of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPERs) come up with an immunity booster Herbal Tea to strengthen physical resistance to coronavirus infection.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2020 23:13 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 23:13 IST
NIPER comes up with immunity booster Herbal Tea
Immunity booster Herbal Tea from NIPER Mohali. Image Credit: ANI

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Mohali has come up with an immunity booster Herbal Tea to strengthen physical resistance to coronavirus infection. "As no new effective drug and vaccine is available yet to treat COVID-19, it is important for people to have a strong immune system so that they can fight any kind of infection easily and keep themselves safe. Keeping this in mind department of natural products, NIPER at SAS Nagar, Mohali has developed Immunity booster Herbal tea. This Herbal Tea is aimed at modulating the immune response in body so that it may be used as a preventive remedy against covid-19 viral infection," read a release by the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers.

The ministry said that the Herbal Tea is a combination of 6 locally available herbs like Aswagandha, Giloe, Mulethi, Tulsi and Green Tea that are mixed in carefully selected proportion keeping in mind their action as an immunity enhancer, sensory appeal, ease of preparation and acceptable palatability. "The selection of Herbs was based on RASAYANA concept described in Ayurveda. Rasayana means rejuvenation. These Herbs have long been used in various Ayurvedic formulations and are known for their immunomodulatory effects," read the release.

"These Herbs act at the cellular immunity level and boost the immune response generated by our body to fight viral/bacterial diseases. The formula has been designed in a way to achieve the maximum immune-boosting effect," it said. "This tea can be taken 3 times a day.It is also safe for children and aged persons. It is soothing on throat and can help the body to fight seasonal flu problems also. It is an inhouse preparation with all the Herbs collected/procured from the NIPER medical plant garden in the campus," the release said.

The ministry said that a strong immune system protects individuals from infections and has the ability to neutralize and eliminate pathogenic micro-organism such as bacteria, viruses and any other kind of toxic products. "Modulation of immune response could provide a substitute for anti-viral/anti-microbial drugs. Herbs are known to possess immunomodulatory properties which mean that they produce both specific and nonspecific immune responses," it said.

NIPERs are the institutes of national importance under the aegis of the Department of Pharmaceutical, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers. The seven institutes are functional at Ahmadabad, Hyderabad, Hajipur, Kolkata, Guwahati, Mohali, and Raebareli. It has earlier introduced many innovative products like safety devices, sanitizers and masks to fight COVID epidemic. (ANI)

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

Science News Roundup: Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse on the longest day of the year; Frigid dwarf planet Pluto may have started out its life as a hothead and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Republican lawmakers urge Trump to reconsider Germany troop reduction plan

A group of House of Representatives Republicans urged President Donald Trump on Tuesday to reconsider his decision to cut the number of U.S. troops in Germany, saying their presence is the backbone of NATOs deterrent against Russian aggress...

Trump takes hard line on U.S. monuments, threatens force against protesters

President Donald Trump on Tuesday pledged to take a hard line on anyone destroying or vandalizing U.S. historical monuments and threatened to use force on some protesters, as political activism against racial injustice sweeps the country an...

Delhi WCD minister inspects shelter and observational homes

Delhi Minister for Women and Child Development Rajendra Pal Gautam on Tuesday conducted a surprise inspection of shelter and observational homes in the national capital. He said inspections are necessary to ensure incidents like those repor...

Nigeria's Buhari sees threat to West African currency plan

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari said on Tuesday that West Africas plan to adopt a common currency was being put at risk by some countries attempts to progress more quickly than the agreed timetable.Nations in the region are aiming to ad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020