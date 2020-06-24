Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia reports first COVID-19 death in more than a month

Reuters | Canberra | Updated: 24-06-2020 09:57 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 09:34 IST
Australia reports first COVID-19 death in more than a month
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Australia's second-most populous state on Wednesday said a man in his 80s died overnight from the coronavirus, the country's first death from the virus in more than a month, as the state logged a double-digit rise in cases for the eighth straight day.

Victoria state reported 20 overnight cases, Victoria Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton told reporters in Melbourne, taking the state tally to nearly 1,900 after recording 17 on Tuesday and 16 the day before. "When we get additional cases, there will be a risk of people dying or be at risk of further cases being hospitalized and going to intensive care," Sutton told reporters in Sydney.

"That's why we need to get on top of the numbers." The upswing in new cases in Victoria has sparked fears of a second wave, with 241 cases in the state so far identified as community transmission, an increase of eight from Tuesday.

Authorities in Victoria, which has become the virus hotspot in Australia, have been trying to contain the spread of the virus in half a dozen suburbs in the largest city of Melbourne hit by a spike in cases. Authorities believe the surge in new cases has been caused by family get-togethers attended by people with mild symptoms.

The state on the weekend extended its state of emergency for another month and reimposed restrictions on gatherings after seeing a sharp rise in daily infections. The uptick in new infections has seen thousands of people seek COVID-19 tests. With elevated demand, police shut one drive-by clinic 20 minutes after it opened as it quickly became overwhelmed.

Those testing facilities able to stay open have reported wait times of up to four hours, though authorities said anyone who wants a test will be accommodated. The concern has also seen people rush to supermarkets in Victoria, with Australia's biggest supermarket chain Woolworths Group insisting Victorian residents did not need to panic buy.

"We'll continue to keep a close eye on stock levels in the coming days, and ask customers to buy only what they need," the company said in an emailed statement. In March, Australia's major grocers put strict limits on purchases of toilet paper as shoppers stripped shelves in a rush of panic buying spurred by fears over a coronavirus lockdown.

Despite the spike in cases in Victoria, the neighboring state of New South Wales (NSW) said it would not introduce a hard border closure between the states. NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian, however, urged people in the state to avoid traveling to its southern neighbor.

After enforcing restrictions early in the coronavirus outbreak compared to most other countries, Australia began to ease its lockdown last month to revive its economy after a significant slowdown in infection rates. Australia has so far escaped a high number of casualties from the new coronavirus, with just over 7,500 infections and 103 deaths, aided by strict lockdown measures and social distancing rules.

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

Science News Roundup: Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse on the longest day of the year; Frigid dwarf planet Pluto may have started out its life as a hothead and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

RJD announces three candidates for Bihar Legislative Council polls

The Rashtriya Janata Dal RJD on Wednesday announced three candidates for the Legislative Council elections in Bihar. The names of BISCOMAUN Chairman Sunil Singh, BN College Professor Ram Bali Chandravanshi and Mumbai businessman Farukh Shai...

Trump-backed House candidates lose in Kentucky, North Carolina

Voters rebuffed President Donald Trump and nominated two Republicans he opposed to House seats from North Carolina and Kentucky on Tuesday. Calls in higher-profile races in Kentucky and probably New York faced days of delay as swamped off...

Fauci: Next few weeks critical to tamping down virus spikes

The next few weeks are critical to tamping down a disturbing coronavirus surge, Dr. Anthony Fauci told Congress on Tuesday issuing a plea for people to avoid crowds and wear masks just hours before mask-shunning President Donald Trump was ...

4 more persons recover from COVID-19 in Meghalaya: CM

Four more persons have recovered from COVID-19 in Meghalaya, taking the total number of coronavirus cured patients in the state to 41, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said. Only four active COVID-19 cases are now in Meghalaya as 41 people ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020