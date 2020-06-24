Left Menu
Development News Edition

Migrant workers need support, jobs at home after pandemic disruption -ILO

Governments should include returning workers, many of whom had lost jobs overnight, in their social protection measures and reintegrate them into national labour markets, the International Labour Organization said in a report. "This is a potential crisis within a crisis," Manuela Tomei, director of the ILO's conditions of work and equality department, told a news conference.

Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2020 17:18 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 17:01 IST
Migrant workers need support, jobs at home after pandemic disruption -ILO
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The U.N. labour agency appealed to governments on Wednesday to support tens of millions of migrant workers forced to return to their homelands due to the coronavirus pandemic only to face unemployment and poverty. Governments should include returning workers, many of whom had lost jobs overnight, in their social protection measures and reintegrate them into national labour markets, the International Labour Organization said in a report.

"This is a potential crisis within a crisis," Manuela Tomei, director of the ILO's conditions of work and equality department, told a news conference. There are an estimated 164 million migrant workers worldwide, nearly half of them women, accounting for 4.7% of the global labour force, according to the ILO. Many work in health care, transport, domestic work and agriculture.

Their remittances are key for their families and economies back home, Tomei said, citing a report from the World Bank that a $100 billion drop in remittances was forecast by year-end. Nearly a million migrant workers have returned to South Asia alone, said Michelle Leighton, chief of labour migration at ILO.

They include 500,000 Nepalese who returned from India, more than 250,000 Bangladeshis from the Middle East, 130,000 Indonesians, 100,000 Burmese and 50,000 Filipinos, mostly seafarers, ILO figures show. Ethiopia expects from 200,000-500,000 migrants to return by year-end, Leighton added.

"There are serious problems with their eligibility for social protection, when they come back, for instance they are not able to take their social security entitlement and that is a function of the need for cooperation between the sending and receiving countries," Leighton said. Large numbers of migrant workers in the Gulf are affected by job losses, with more than 90,000 believed to have left Kuwait since April, said Ryszard Cholewinski of ILO's Beirut office.

But not all left jobless in the Gulf want to repatriate, he said, adding that the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain have relaxed restrictions on changing employers.

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

House of the Dragon Season 1 premieres in April 2022, latest updates on its development

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Philippines launches investigation into Wirecard's phantom billions

Wirecards 2.1 billion accounting scandal is being investigated by the Philippines, which said that the German payments firms former chief operating officer Jan Marsalek may be in the country. Philippine Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra sa...

Cabinet approves declaration of Kushinagar airport in UP as international airport

The Union Cabinet Wednesday approved the declaration of the airport in Uttar Pradeshs Kushinagar as an international airport, stating it will offer improved connectivity to the important Buddhist pilgrimage site. You know that Kushinagar ...

Bank of Baroda shares trim most of early gains; close over 2 pc higher

Shares of Bank of Baroda trimmed most of its early gains and closed over 2 per cent higher on Wednesday mainly on profit-taking. In early trade, shares of the company had jumped 9 per cent after reporting a profit-after-tax of Rs 507 crore ...

U.S. activists fault face recognition in wrongful arrest for first time

An incorrect facial recognition match led to the first known wrongful arrest in the United States based on the increasingly used technology, civil liberties activists alleged in a complaint to Detroit police on Wednesday.Robert Williams spe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020