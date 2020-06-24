AstraZeneca, Scotland's Symbiosis sign deal for COVID-19 vaccine supply

AstraZeneca, Scotland's Symbiosis sign deal for COVID-19 vaccine supplyReuters | London | Updated: 24-06-2020 18:01 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 17:57 IST
British drugmaker AstraZeneca has signed its tenth supply-and-manufacturing deal for its experimental COVID-19 vaccine with Symbiosis Pharmaceutical for use in clinical trials, the Scottish private firm said on Wednesday. "It is fantastic to see the continued success of Symbiosis in Scotland, and I applaud the vital work they are undertaking," Scotland's Trade Minister Ivan McKee said.
The companies did not provide any financial terms or details on how many units of the vaccine, AZD1222, will be produced under the agreement.
- READ MORE ON:
- AstraZeneca
- COVID
- Scotland
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
AstraZeneca accelerates testing of COVID-19 antibody treatments
BRIEF-Astrazeneca Says Licensed Coronavirus-Neutralising Antibodies From Vanderbilt University
Britain's AstraZeneca ramps up studies for COVID-19 antibody treatments
AstraZeneca wins fresh U.S. funding in race for COVID-19 treatment
AstraZeneca wins fresh U.S. backing in race for COVID-19 treatment