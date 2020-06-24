Left Menu
Development News Edition

Patanjali didn't have permission for coronavirus drug; issuing notice: U'khand official

State Ayurved Department’s licence officer Y S Rawat said the notice is being issued to the firm to explain from where it got the permission to launch a "corona kit" as a cure from the virus "Patanjali Ayurveda Ltd had the licence only for manufacturing an immunity booster against cough and fever.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 24-06-2020 18:32 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 18:29 IST
Patanjali didn't have permission for coronavirus drug; issuing notice: U'khand official
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Uttarakhand government is issuing a notice to yoga guru Ramdev's Patanjali for launching a drug claiming to be a cure for coronavirus when it had only applied for an immunity booster against cough and fever, an official said on Wednesday. State Ayurved Department's licence officer Y S Rawat said the notice is being issued to the firm to explain from where it got the permission to launch a "corona kit" as a cure from the virus

"Patanjali Ayurveda Ltd had the licence only for manufacturing an immunity booster against cough and fever. There was nothing in their application related to the treatment of coronavirus," the officer said. "We did receive an application from Patanjali on June 10. The application was approved after examination by a panel on June 12 but the firm had the permission to manufacture only two-three drugs as immunity booster against cough and fever, and not a drug for coronavirus," he added. The company had recently launched an ayurvedic medicine, named Coronil, claiming that it cures coronavirus

The notice will be sent to the firm under Rule 170 of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, which makes it mandatory for companies to advertise any product in print and electronic media only with the permission from the state licensing authority, Rawat said. It was also not legal to claim that the product was a cure for coronavirus without prior permission of the department, the official said.

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

House of the Dragon Season 1 premieres in April 2022, latest updates on its development

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

HIV epidemic still urgent unfinished business, UNAIDS chief says at PCB meeting

The 46th meeting of the UNAIDS Programme Coordinating Board commenced on 23 June 2020. Held for the first time as a virtual meeting, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting will see three days of discussion and reflection on the ...

Indian side raised issue of violent face off in Galwan Valley on June 15 during diplomatic talks with China: MEA.

Indian side raised issue of violent face off in Galwan Valley on June 15 during diplomatic talks with China MEA....

Indian side conveyed its concerns on recent developments in eastern Ladakh: MEA on diplomatic talks between India and China.

Indian side conveyed its concerns on recent developments in eastern Ladakh MEA on diplomatic talks between India and China....

As Lebanese pound crumbles, Berri urges 'financial state of emergency'

Parliament speaker Nabih Berri urged Lebanons government, central bank and commercial banks on Wednesday to declare a financial state of emergency and review all steps to protect the collapsing currency.He also said Lebanon would not get a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020